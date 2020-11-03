Warzone streamer threatens legal action after being banned for cheating - Dexerto

Popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer Nick ‘Wagnificent’ Wagner has threatened to take legal action against Activision as he continues to remain banned from the battle royale.
Since Warzone launched back in March, Activision have come under fire for not dealing with cheaters as hackers have been able to ruin games with wallhacks, aim lock, and other cheats.
In late September, a ban wave sent shocks through the Warzone community as the developers targeted players found to be using cheats from the popular EngineOwning website. Twitch streamerWagnificentt was also caught up in that ban wave, and has protested his innocence ever since.
Many big names in the Warzone community has stepped forward to plead his case too as the news filtered out about his ban. However, he might be taking things a step further if Activision doesn’t act and overturn his ban from the battle royale.
Warzone hackers have plagued the game since its launch.
On November 2, the streamer sent out a number of now-deleted tweets aimed at Activision about his ban – including one that labeled it a “sick joke” that he was shadowbanned from lobbies.
He followed that up with a threat of legal action. “I’m going to leave it here, if this isn’t addressed then my lawyers will be in contact soon,” Wagnificentt said. “This is defamation of character and is ruining my reputation.”
The streamer also noted that his shadowban should be up in two weeks, but still continued on with the claims that it’s affecting his channel’s growth. “Reputation and channel growth at stake and it’s due to “suspicious” activity from in-game reporting,” he further added.
I really can't believe I have to sit around another two weeks in shadow ban till it gets uplifted because MWs report system and lack of true anti cheat. Reputation and channel growth at stake and it's due to "suspicious" activity from in game reporting
However, there’s no telling if the streamer’s case would be successful if it was argued. Given that Activision hasn’t revealed the actual reason why he was banned, they would have to disclose some information if he proceeds.
The last 10 years have seen the meteoric rise of the Call of Duty name. A genre-defining series that revolutionized the first-person shooter experience. Its award-winning gameplay has profited millions and gained countless fans, so we present to you a list of the best Call of Duty campaigns of all-time, ranked.
Excluding the PS Vita and mobile, there have been a grand total of 16 COD campaigns since its debut in 2003. Some have been intense classics, worthy of gracing the big screen, while others have been more forgettable. But, which are truly the best? We’ve ranked the top 9.
Remember, this list is just our opinion – there’s always going to be a debate about your own personal favorite.
9. Call of Duty: WW2
This is where the series finally shifted away from jetpacks and aerial superiority and decided to put its feet back down. A great WW2 story that featured a slow burner involving our squad’s unhinged Sgt. Pierson. It didn’t do anything unfamiliar, but it was an enjoyable slog through the grim surroundings of World War II
8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
A forgotten, but great, partnership.
Despite being negatively received by a lot of the COD community. Infinite Warfare’s campaign tends to get lost in the shuffle, despite one of the franchise’s deepest offerings. The emotional connection formed between Reyes and Ethan is amazing and makes the conclusion heartwarming. Throw in a great performance from Kit Harrington and the sub-par gameplay can be overlooked.
Whilst the start of the COD journey isn’t rife with story and action-packed cutscenes, it is filled with great missions. Some of the all-time COD missions are here such as the Prison Camp, The Dam, Pavlov’s House, etc. The first Call of Duty is a true brute in terms of difficulty – with no regenerating health – and deserves more recognition.
6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
The Eiffel Tower crashing down was a sight to behold.
The Modern Warfare game that is probably remembered the least. It sold well at the time making nearly $1 billion in its opening week. But this is where the campaign’s started to go a bit OTT. It still revels in its inch-perfect gunplay and has some great moments and set-pieces. The destruction of the Eiffel Tower is still an image that still feels hauntingly real and spectacular to this day.
5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019 Reboot)
The reboot’s realism escalated to uncomfortable levels.
As a collective package, the reboot is sensational. Judging the standalone campaign, it’s still very good. This was the COD where it went for the jugular in terms of harsh reality. The true horror of war demonstrated for all to see. From meticulous building clearings to disturbing scenes, the Modern Warfare Reboot is a must-play, highly-polished shooter.
4. Call of Duty: World at War
World At War was the perfect response to COD4.
Treyarch had the unenviable task of following Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, they did so admirably. Returning to the very familiar surroundings of the Second World War, World at War crescendos into a stunning third act. There’s nothing more satisfying than storming the Reichstag and living out one of the finer moments in human history – ending WW2.
Soap is now promoted to a main NPC in Modern Warfare 2.
Based solely on campaigns, MW2 places third. Its online is exceptional – as is Spec-Ops – but its main campaign just narrowly falls short in terms of our final two’s quality. We still get classic characters like Captain Price and Soap – and some missions are instantly familiar, even if they are controversial. Modern Warfare 2 still demonstrates the series’ signature gameplay and provides lots of variety.
2. Call of Duty: Black Ops
Mason’s story is an adventure in itself.
Alex Mason’s scrambled senses make for a compelling, twisty-turny narrative and deservedly earns Black Ops second place. His inability to recall his recent past keeps you hooked until its shocking twist at the very end. We got a brand new time period to visit too which only added to the game’s intrigue and Gary Oldman is sensational as Viktor Reznov.
1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
It’s hard to argue with COD4’s quality.
It just had to be. The importance of this game simply cannot be quantified – particularly its campaign. The online gets a lot of praise, but COD4’s story is second-to-none and is probably the best FPS campaign in history. Superb performances, one blockbuster moment after another, terrifically tight gameplay, and top missions.
COD4 is the pinnacle of the Call of Duty campaigns, will another one ever dethrone Infinity Ward‘s masterpiece?