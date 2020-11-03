Warzone streamer threatens legal action after being banned for cheating - Dexerto

Popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer Nick ‘Wagnificent’ Wagner has threatened to take legal action against Activision as he continues to remain banned from the battle royale.

Since Warzone launched back in March, Activision have come under fire for not dealing with cheaters as hackers have been able to ruin games with wallhacks, aim lock, and other cheats.

In late September, a ban wave sent shocks through the Warzone community as the developers targeted players found to be using cheats from the popular EngineOwning website. Twitch streamer Wagnificentt was also caught up in that ban wave, and has protested his innocence ever since.

Many big names in the Warzone community has stepped forward to plead his case too as the news filtered out about his ban. However, he might be taking things a step further if Activision doesn’t act and overturn his ban from the battle royale.

On November 2, the streamer sent out a number of now-deleted tweets aimed at Activision about his ban – including one that labeled it a “sick joke” that he was shadowbanned from lobbies.

He followed that up with a threat of legal action. “I’m going to leave it here, if this isn’t addressed then my lawyers will be in contact soon,” Wagnificentt said. “This is defamation of character and is ruining my reputation.”

The streamer also noted that his shadowban should be up in two weeks, but still continued on with the claims that it’s affecting his channel’s growth. “Reputation and channel growth at stake and it’s due to “suspicious” activity from in-game reporting,” he further added.

I really can't believe I have to sit around another two weeks in shadow ban till it gets uplifted because MWs report system and lack of true anti cheat. Reputation and channel growth at stake and it's due to "suspicious" activity from in game reporting — Nick Wagner (@Wagnificentt) November 2, 2020

However, there’s no telling if the streamer’s case would be successful if it was argued. Given that Activision hasn’t revealed the actual reason why he was banned, they would have to disclose some information if he proceeds.

Sources told CharlieINTEL that he had been banned for using EngingeOwning cheats, rather than for mass reporting. Similarly, VICE reported that Wagner “was a user of a specific cheat, called EngineOwning.”

Yet, we’ll just have to wait and see as to where it goes next, and if Wag will act upon his legal threats.