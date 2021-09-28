Warzone streamer reveals clever way to let viewers check if he’s hacking mid-game

With hackers everywhere, Call of Duty: Warzone viewers have lost all trust in the game’s best players. So, a streamer figured out an ingenious way to let Twitch chat check if he’s cheating with a monitor cam command.

It wasn’t so long ago that a ton of Warzone’s biggest Twitch streamers had to go wild with their setups to negate hackusations. MuTeX set up five different cameras, ZLaner used an eye tracker, and everyone got used to monitor cam requests.

The monitor cam is the simplest way to check hacks, as evidenced by a January 2021 incident where Tommey got a pro disqualified mid-tournament. In that incident, Tommey asked the soon-reluctant pro to, without touching anything on his computer, turn his camera toward the monitor.

Cheaters don’t like showing their monitors without being able to turn their hacks off first, so Godz’s solution is perfect. Tired of hackusations, the streamer has set up a Twitch command that lets viewers instantly swap to a monitor cam.

Added something cool to the stream. Every time I get called a hacker, Subs in my chat can do !hackercam a see my walls for 10 seconds🤓 pic.twitter.com/f7R7Oyv4j2 — Godz (@xMrGodz) September 27, 2021

As you can see in the clip, Godz has devised a brilliant strategy. If you type “!hackercam” into his Twitch chat, the streamer’s face cam instantly swaps to an over-the-shoulder cam directed at his monitor.

In doing so, this effectively allows people to instantly check for any wall hacks before Godz could theoretically get on his keyboard and turn them off. It’s a clever response to hackusations and one that most viewers seem to appreciate.

For those wondering if @ZLanerOFFICIAL could still get 30 with eye tracker & extra cam… How's a 38-piece? 🍗 pic.twitter.com/Pvl2RZB9gw — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 11, 2021

Of course, hacking has continued to be so prominent in Verdansk that people have their doubts. When ZLaner dropped 38 kills with the eye tracker and monitor cam, some still thought he was cheating.

Similarly, someone replied to Godz’s new setup with even more concern: “If you can do this I can’t imagine what you do to hide the hacks.” (One has to assume this is implying that the Twitch chat command could also turn off the hacks.)

And that’s why streamers are simply in a tough spot until an effective anti-cheat (hopefully) arrives with Vanguard’s integration. In the meantime, though, Godz’s solution is a fun one and it will be interesting to see if any other streamers try it out.