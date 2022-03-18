Warzone streamer MuTeX calls for Verdansk LTM to “revive” player base

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer MuTeX has a plan to bring the game’s players back in full force. The gamer is using his platform to try and convince the developers that it’s time for the Verdansk map to return as a limited-time mode.

Warzone’s voyage to the Pacific and introduction of the Caldera map hasn’t been met with the sunshine one might expect from such a tropical destination. The game hasn’t quite bounced back to its old hype, as evidenced by viewership numbers on Twitch.

One of the biggest streamers in Warzone, MuTeX, is very aware of the BR’s state of affairs. Even further, he has said that lobbies are harder to fill these days – indicating a drop in the player base.

Fortunately, the tournament competitor and streamer has a way to fix this issue. In a number of tweets to his nearly 100,000 followers, he’s simply asking the developers to bring back Verdansk in an LTM.

Return of Verdansk as a Warzone LTM?

I see a lot of interactions with the idea of bringing back verdansk. I think it would be a good start to maybe add a LTM mode with the map and see how good the activity would do on the game mode? Thoughts? @RavenSoftware Is it even possible to do a LTM of the sort? https://t.co/tYA77ZouDs — MuTeX (@FF_MuTeX) March 17, 2022

In a March 17 tweet, MuTeX tagged the developers asking if it was possible to bring Verdansk back as a limited-time mode. He discussed the idea simply as an experiment, aimed at finding out if it could help “revive the game a little bit.”

As for why the game needs reviving, MuTeX claimed that “lobbies are nearly impossible to fill” right now and that this issue is new to him.

Many agreed with the streamer that bringing back Verdansk would bring them back to Warzone. Even fellow streamer, FaZe Blaze, said he would “stream Warzone every day” if the map returned.

With that kind of support for the idea, MuTeX elaborated – continuing on to explain the tweaks that he’d like seen in a limited-time mode for the map.

MuTeX calls for Warzone to bring back Verdansk with Pacific changes

The idea of verdansk with ballons and 150 hp literally turns me the fuck on… — MuTeX (@FF_MuTeX) March 17, 2022

Warzone Season 2 added Redeploy Balloons and buffed health to the game. If there is a Verdansk LTM, MuTeX would like to see these changes remain. With Verdansk’s tall buildings, one can see how the balloons, in particular, would add a sizable twist to the game through vertical mobility.

Funnily enough, the balloons and HP changes are both in line with aspects of Apex Legends. Adding Verdansk back into the rotation would also be akin to Apex, which rotates maps periodically.

Whether or not the player base is actually lower, it seems that the CoD devs have another easy way to take a page out of Apex Legends’ book if they want to satisfy MuTeX and the thousands who share his wish.