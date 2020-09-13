Warzone streamer heartbroken after being baited by viral trick on TikTok

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer was excited to show off a trick he learned from TikTok, only for it to end up in disaster as he broke his ankles and learned that you can’t trust the internet.

LuckyChamu has earned Warzone world records and steadily built a following alongside the game’s best players by participating in tournaments and dropping tons of kills. Unfortunately, he fell for a viral TikTok video showcasing an exciting trick and...dropped to his death.

The TikTok, described as “Warzone tips and tricks,” was shared around and quickly amassed over 350,000 views and 27,000 likes in less than a week. In the clip, it’s shown that players can drop off of normally fatal heights and survive if they land on a dumpster or garbage bin below.

The video explains that “a dumpster will stop fall damage” and (un)LuckyChamu was, unfortunately, one of the people who saw it, as the streamer sought to gain an edge over his competition and show his channel something new.

In a game of Quads, with two of his teammates already eliminated and only three other teams remaining, Chamu tried to pull off the trick. It was a bold effort to trust the internet in such a high-stakes situation.

The streamer fell perfectly atop the dumpster, as instructed, and was immediately knocked, prompting a reaction that blends shock with disappointment: “Bro, I saw a f**king TikTok that you can jump on the f**king trash can, bro!”

Later, he explained the emotions he felt in the moment: "No bulls**t, when I went down, my heart was literally crushed."

In a squad with some other popular Warzone streamers, the entire team simply cracked up in the background, one saying he had seen the viral video too, as Chamu learned a lesson that everyone should know by now: don’t trust everything you see on the internet.

It’s not perfectly certain what actually happened here, as some believe the dumpster trick has been patched since the video’s original inception (worth noting that this new viral one was classified as a re-upload) and others believe that this trick only exists in multiplayer.

Back in November 2019, it was confirmed that players could survive fall damage from incredible heights simply by cushioning their falls with dumpsters, similar to how Assassin's Creed works.

However, as things currently stand, don't try this at home folks!