Warzone streamer goes viral helping enemy improve after hacking accusations

Warzone content creator ‘Expel’ has gone viral after helping an opponent improve their game sense, even after the player accused them of hacking.

Despite Activision’s best efforts with the RICOCHET anti-cheat system, the problem remains. Hackers are a constant source of frustration in Warzone, so it’s only natural for many players to have a short fuse.

The slightest hint of a cheater can send almost anyone over the edge. In some cases, the frustration is warranted, though in others, like Expel just went viral for, it’s misguided rage.

Article continues after ad

Spotting an opponent on his heartbeat sensor, Expel leaped across and got to work. By shooting through a boarded-up window, they were able to get a temporary ping on the target, helping secure the eventual kill.

“Why have you gotta be such a hacking piece of s***, bro?” the flustered player said. “You’re shooting through f***ing walls. Eat a d*** bro, go hack some more,” he continued, self-reviving just to be put right back down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Before I kill you, come over here real quick,” Expel commanded. Wanting to teach the player a lesson they won’t soon forget, the streamer walked them through exactly what they did to secure the kill.

First explaining how any wooden surface is penetrable, the streamer then dropped his entire class on the ground so the player could study. “Look at my class, there’s Combat Scout on it. It marks your enemy through the wall as soon as you hit one bullet,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Upon landing just one shot, like Expel did, the target remains pinged through walls, making for a much easier kill if you can close the distance.

Activision Hackers have been a problem since Warzone hit the scene.

Not having any of it, the player continued pushing back, yelling “it doesn’t matter” while trying to argue the streamer was cheating.

“You literally were f***ing on point,” he said before hilariously solving the case of his demise. “Unless you had a [Heartbeat Sensor] that showed me exactly where I was…

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Ok I’ll eat a d*** on that one then,” he said bluntly after Expel dropped said Heartbeat Sensor on the ground in front of him.

Amassing over five million views on X alone, the incredible interaction has gone viral across social media, with many praising how measured the streamer remained despite the toxicity at first.

“I try to do this a lot,” Expel said. “But people just won’t listen. They’d rather be mad and blame it on me than their own poor game knowledge.”