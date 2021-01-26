 Warzone streamer devises genius way to counter enemies using the stim glitch - Dexerto
Warzone streamer devises genius way to counter enemies using the stim glitch

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:42

by Connor Bennett
Some Call of Duty Warzone players have got a pretty unique trick that perfectly counters the annoying stim glitch, but some fans aren’t entirely sure about it.

Warzone has cemented itself as one of, if not the premier battle royale games around. However, it’s still got plenty of issues that annoy players. 

Since the move to integrate Black Ops Cold War happened, players have complained about broken weapons, the layout of the new Gulag, the return of the invisible player bug, as well as the infinite stim glitch.

The last one is a pretty big bug, given that players are able to stand pretty much anywhere in the gas and win thanks to having an unlimited stim. Some players though, have got their own spin on things. 

Treyarch
The Stim Shot returned in Black Ops Cold War, working in the same way as Modern Warfare and Warzone.

It comes from Twitch streamer opmarked and his group of teammates, who figured out the exact cost needed to buy enough Munitions Boxes from the buy station to survive until the end. It’s $100,000 if you want to know. 

By buying enough boxes, his team was able to continuously juggle them outside the zone so that they didn’t despawn. Placing one down when he needed a stim boost, the streamer simply had to juggle them afterwards to keep it going. 

Though he was well outside the circle, he was able to keep stimming – just like the stim glitch users would – in order to win the game.

The Legit Stim Play from CODWarzone

While many players praised the ingenuity of the tactic, some weren’t fully convinced. “I still find it ridiculous that it’s possible to win like this,” commented one. 

“No, this is just as bad as the stim glitch,” said another, while a third player added: “I would still ban him for exploiting.”

The streamer’s tactic is a legal one, of course, you’ve got to pull off at least 10 contracts – including the Most Wanted – and grab a few kills to even get close to enough money.

Though, it does highlight that there are different ways to stim glitch rather than just the one some players use now. So, it might prompt the developers to make a change moving forward. 

CoD Mobile leak confirms another Modern Warfare map is secretly on its way

Published: 26/Jan/2021 6:49

by Brad Norton
CoD Modern Warfare Shoot House gameplay
Leaked Call of Duty Mobile gameplay from a Beta testing server in China has revealed that popular Modern Warfare map Shoot House is on its way to the handheld experience in the near future.

CoD Mobile’s list of iconic maps continues to expand with each new update. The game already features a mix of locations from Black Ops titles along with the Modern Warfare series. Now, another battleground from the 2019 release is in the pipeline.

Shoot House was introduced in November 2019 with one of the game’s first free updates. It’s since gone on to become one of the more popular maps in the Infinity Ward title. The Shoot House 24/7 playlist is among the most requested to this day as is Shoot the Ship which features a mix of Shoot House and Shipment.

Just over a year since its first release, Shoot House is already getting its first remake, with the map currently available in a Chinese CoD Mobile Beta test.

Players have been able to go hands-on with the map well ahead of any global communication from the developers. Domination is already in the mix and every element of the map’s design appears to have remained intact.

Shoot House became a popular pick in Modern Warfare’s rotation due to its fast-paced gameplay. Similar in scope to the likes of Nuketown, it’s a smaller map with plenty of flanking opportunities.

SMGs and Shotguns reign supreme due to just how close you are to the opposition at all times. As soon as the map becomes available, you’ll definitely want to have a class set up for running and gunning.

For now, the mobile version of the map is purely in Beta. That means that any final kinks are being worked out thanks to help from the community.

Call of Duty gameplay on Shoot House
Activision
Shoot House was one of the first DLC maps added to Modern Warfare following its 2019 release.

Meanwhile, all eyes are currently on the incoming Season 1 update, which also happens to feature a new map. As a result, it’s likely that Shoot House is still a ways off from a global release in CoD Mobile.

This mobile remake of the location did seem finalized, however. So assuming no game-breaking bugs appear throughout the Chinese Beta, Shoot House could be a lock for CoD Mobile’s Season 2 update down the line.