Warzone stat tracker shows if you're getting better or worse - Dexerto

Warzone stat tracker shows if you’re getting better or worse

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:15

by Joe Craven
Warzone image with Graph PNG
Activision

Warzone

A new Warzone website allows you to view and track your stats in a host of different ways, to see if you’re making progress in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

Warzone players have long been calling on Activision to improve the in-game stats and kill records. This is alongside calls for an exhaustive anti-cheat system and to tone down skill-based matchmaking.

However, many have found Activision’s silence frustrating, as well as their efforts to inhibit players learning about the lobbies they are in.

As such, many third parties have founded websites that specifically focus on providing Warzone players with stats and data relating to their own gameplay.

Warzone 75 million players
Activision
Warzone has had over 75 million players

One of these is WZranked.com, a site specifically designed to let users track their stats and win percentages over time. This enables players to easily see which way their skills are going – whether you’re improving or worsening.

Not only does it show you statistics behind regular matches, but it also allows you to view your Gulag win ratios. These are then mapped out onto graphs to allows you to see rises and falls over time.

For example, when Gulag weapons are changed you might see a drop in your skills, indicating you were better suited to the previous weapon selection.

WZRanked Website Graphs
WZRanked
Stats also show you how your skills have changed across seasons.

How to use WZRanked

Signing up is pretty simple. Head over to the website’s home page and enter your BattleNet, Playstation or Xbox ID. Here, you have to enter your full username, with # and any numbers.

Warzone WZRanked Sign Up
WZRanked
Ensure you select the right platform.

Once this is done, you should be able to hit search and find your stats. However, Activision’s recent changes mean you will have to opt in to make your stats public. This allows websites like WZRanked to get hold of them and show you them in all their glory.

To do this, go to my.callofduty.com or go through the Call of Duty companion app. Activision made this change to reduce the prevalence of players leaving lobbies upon realizing they were in amongst immensely tough opponents.

It really is that simple. Once all that’s done, enjoy looking at your stats and working out what you’ve been doing right (or wrong).

Call of Duty

Team Rated win NAMELESS’ $10k Black Ops Cold War Boomer Bash: Final placements & recap

Published: 30/Jan/2021 3:00 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 3:14

by Jacob Hale
boomer bash placements and recap
Twitter: @NAMELESS

Black Ops Cold War

The NAMELESS’ $10k Black Ops Cold War Boomer Bash is done and dusted, and Team Rated beat Team ZooMaa 3 – 1 in the grand final to claim the bragging rights and $5,000 of the $10,000 prize pool.

  • Team Rated steamed through Team ZooMaa in the grand final.
  • The host, NAMELESS, lost to Team TeePee in the first round.
  • $10,000 prize pool – winning team collected $5,000.

Boomer Bash: Final placements

Here are the final placements for the Black Ops Cold War event. With $10,000 being divvied up, Team Rated won $5,000 and the rest of the money was donated to the Call of Duty Endowment.

Final Placement Team
1st Team Rated
2nd Team ZooMaa
Top 4 Team Mboze
Top 4 Team TeePee
Top 8 Team NAMELESS
Top 8 Team Ricky
Top 8 Team Sharp
Top 8 Team BobbyPoff

Boomer Bash: Recap & Results

Team Rated started off the tournament with a bang, beating Team BobbyPoff 3 – 1 in the opening round. From there, their momentum never slowed down, and they beat Team MBoZe in the second round to earn themselves a place in the grand final.

Meanwhile, Team ZooMaa also cruised through the opening round with an impressive 3 – 0 clean sweep against Team Ricky. They toppled Team TeePee in the second round, giving themselves a golden opportunity to beat Team Rated in the final and win the tournament. But unfortunately for them, it wasn’t meant to be.

Team Rated were dominant in the final. There were a few close games and nail-biting moments. However, they turned up the heat and showed everyone why they were the best team in the tournament with a  3 – 1 win over Team ZooMaa. Ecstatic with the result, they claimed their hard-earned $5,000 share of the prize pool and look forward to what lies ahead.

Boomer Bash: Format

Format

  • Single Elimination
  • Best of 5 Series

Game Types and Maps

  • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
  • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
boomer bash placements and recap
Twitter: @NAMELESS
NAMELESS posted the format details on Twitter.

Boomer Bash: Teams & players

There were eight teams competing in the Boomer Bash, with retired pros young and old as well as some top streamers that have never competed in Call of Duty at a professional level.

Here are all of the teams that featured in the tournament:

Teams
Aydan, Burns, JKap, Mboze
Galvanize, TeePee, Rambo, MarkyB
Frozone, Rated, Frosty, Mirx
Bloo, Neslo, Study, Sharp
BonsaiBroz, Muddawg, Enable, Nameless
Gangstaz, Saintt, Ricky, Reppin
Tommey, Theory, Proofy, BobbyPoff
ZooMaa, Destroy, Faccento, Twizz