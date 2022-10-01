Warzone star Jukeyz finally addresses health situation after induced coma

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Warzone pro Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James has given fans an upto into his health, after the popular competitor was put into a medically induced coma.

Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James is a Call of Duty Warzone star, who currently streams for the London Royal Ravens. On September 26, Jukeyz was placed into a medically induced coma following complications with an asthma attack.

The Warzone pro gained consciousness three days later, with his partner confirming his condition on September 30.

After “responding well” to medication and getting on the road to recovery, Jukeyz has given his followers a glimpse into his experience.

Jukeyz praises the NHS following health situation

While the Warzone pro has understandably kept details of his situation private, Jukeyz decided to explain part of his experience on social media. “Its ya boi I’m so grateful to be here I now love hospitals and I promise to look after myself more,” Jukeyz tweeted.

Jukeyz is already showing signs of a strong recovery, as the streamer continued: “I’m sorry for scaring you guys an thank you to every1 that reached out. I can’t thank the guys enough who have looked after me not sure when I’ll be home but I’m walking already.”

As Jukeyz is still recovering in the care of the NHS, the Warzone pro didn’t hesitate to praise the healthcare system. “Don’t know how anyone say anything bad about the NHS they’ve literally saved my families life and now mine…thank you to the team that helped me.”

Despite the streamer awaiting an official declaration to return home, this hasn’t stopped him from showing his passion for Call of Duty. According to his partner, Jukeyz awoke from his induced coma with one thing on his mind…Modern Warfare 2.

It’s great to see Jukeyz making a great recovery and fans will no doubt be waiting for him when he returns to picking up the controller.