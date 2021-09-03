Warzone star Destroy drops 58 kills with new Cold War AK-47 loadout

Warzone players are constantly creating “god-tier” loadouts that can fit different playstyles. Pro Warzone player, Destroy just broke his own record, dropping 58 kills with the AK-47 and MP5.

Alex ‘Destroy’ Benabe, who ranked ninth in August on Dexerto’s Top Warzone Players chart, has been putting on a show for his viewers lately.

While the meta is currently dominated by “no recoil” ARs, Destroy decided to change things up. The popular streamer was rocking the Cold War AK-47 and Modern Warfare MP5

While playing Buy Back Trios Destroy showed everyone why it’s ok to move away from the Krig or C58 and try out the AK-47.

Destroy’s best Warzone AK-47 and MP5 loadout

As seen above, Destroy rocks with the “Iron Curtain” blueprint and takes some aspects of the common AR builds but throws his own twist on it.

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 18.2” Takedown

18.2” Takedown Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Serpent Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd

He opts for the 18.2” Takedown barrel over the others because this one gives the weapon a huge increase in its damage range. He also uses Serpent Grip which allows you to ADS faster.

He used the Modern Warfare MP5 as his secondary. Destroy goes for a more traditional build which is listed below.

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

This combination of weaponry allows him to play at any pace he wants based on the circumstances around him. The AK he used was shredding people from across the map. This allowed him to down players that were far and push them with his MP5 to clean up the rest of the squad.

With these two weapons, Destroy set himself for a huge game in Verdansk. He racked up seven kills before he was able to get his loadout. Once he got set up it was game over for the rest of the lobby.

While the MP5 has been around in the meta for a while, the AK-47 hasn’t had its shining moment in quite some time. He proves to doubters that you don’t need to use the Krig or C58 and there are other viable weapons out there.

Although unlikely, this could shape up the meta for future tournaments as he literally destroyed everyone in sight, showing off the true power of the AK-47.