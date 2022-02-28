Warzone star Booya unveils “fastest killing” Type 100 loadout in Season 2

FaZe Clan star Booya has put his spin on the incredibly fast Type 100 loadouts following Warzone’s Season 2 update, and his is a bit of a banger.

Over the last two years of Warzone, plenty of weapons have sat atop the mountain when it comes down to the all-important Time-to-Kill (TTK) stat. Though, things have changed mightily since the Call of Duty: Vanguard integration.

Following the Season 2 update, the PPSh was given a silent buff that pretty much broke the battle royale, as it became the all-conquering weapon to use. However, it has since been nerfed.

Despite its tricky recoil pattern, the Type 100 has stepped up to the plate and become the TTK king in Warzone. And in the hands of a player like Booya, it’s deadlier than ever.

In his February 27 YouTube video, the FaZe Clan star highlighted the Type 100 with a setup that he believes is the “fastest killing” of the bunch.

Booya’s loadout does run the usual attachments of many Type 100 classes, including the Recoil Booster, Warubachi 134mm rapid barrel, 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum, and Hollow Point ammunition. Yet, he does have some pretty big changes too, just to give it a bit more in terms of movement speed.

While many Type 100 classes opt for the Carver Foregrip and Sakura Type 2 stock, the FaZe star opts to use the M1941 Hand Stop and Warubachi Skeletal stock in their places. He also takes Sleight of Hand over Gung-Ho as the first perk.

Booya’s Type 100 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Sakura Short Irons

Sakura Short Irons Stock: Warubachi Skeletal

Warubachi Skeletal Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

Despite being crowned the TTK king, the Type 100 has yet to vault up the most-used weapon charts. As per WZRanked stats, it still sits in the 30s, behind the likes of the Bullfrog and Krig 6.

If more players jump on the bandwagon and start to use it, the SMG could come under inspection from the devs and receive a nerf. Though, we’ll have to wait and see on that front. For now, give it a whirl.