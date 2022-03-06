Warzone star Booya reveals best loadout to dominate Rebirth Iron Trails

Warzone pro Booya is helping out players by showing off what he is calling the best loadout to use on Rebirth Island Iron Trials.
Back during the Verdansk era, Raven Software introduced a highly-competitive mode called Iron Trials. While it was a LTM it picked up so much hype from the community as they pleaded for it to become a permanent feature.
Even though it hasn’t been around forever, Iron Trails is now back but this time on the fast-paced Rebirth map.
So if you’re looking for the best setup on the map, Rebirth demon Booya has come through for you with his go-to class.
Booya reveals best Warzone Rebirth Iron Trials
In a YouTube video, Booya says that you need two great weapons to succeed on Rebirth Iron Trials. Since you have access to guns from all three CoD titles, he uses the best from Cold War and Vanguard.
He starts off with the Cold War AK-47, which he still thinks is the best long-range weapon across all of Warzone.
Cold War AK-47
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: 45 Rnd
Booya rocks the standard build that we see on the AK and says the 45 Rnd magazine is essential as players have extra health.
Moving onto his overkill weapon, he goes for the best Vanguard SMG in the game right now, the Welgun. We have posted his attachments down below:
Welgun
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain Skeletal
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
This is pretty close to the meta Welgun build as the gun has one of the fastest TTKs in the entire game. Booya loves to pair this up with his AK as he can challenge anyone, regardless of range.
So, if you have been struggling to get a comfortable class on Rebirth Iron Trials, definitely give this a try and see if it helps.