Warzone star Aydan ‘destroys’ high-K/D Diamond lobby with signature Fennec

While Call of Duty: Warzone fans are used to seeing streamers bully bots, Aydan, new Fennec loadout equipped, proved that he can manhandle high K/D, Diamond-tier lobbies too.

Although Aydan hasn’t been winning many tournaments lately, Warzone’s highest earner is still a demon. At the moment, he’s trying to find a comfortable meta loadout and has ended up trying the Stoner 63 with either the popular OTs 9 or less-popular Fennec.

And, while running wagers, the streamer dropped multiple 20-bombs with those guns in tow.

There’s been a lot of drama over streamers getting to play in easy lobbies, but these matches were on the other side of the spectrum. Unsurprisingly, Aydan wasn’t hitting world-record numbers — but with both lobbies in the Diamond range, he still showed off.

Aydan ‘destroys’ high K/D Diamond lobbies

The average Warzone K/D is about 1.0 and, based on the website formerly known as SBMM Warzone’s tiers, that would put the average lobby somewhere in the Gold/Silver realm.

That’s obviously far below the top streamers K/Ds, but a study showed some were getting a disproportionate amount of lobbies in the Bronze/Silver tiers.

Consequently, many have begun believing big players are only impressive in easy lobbies. And that’s exactly why Aydan’s performance in Diamond lobbies (graded at 1.15 and above) is so impressive.

No, he didn’t get blessed with the Bronze lobby needed for a 60-bomb. But yes, he still dropped multiple 20s, including one with a Fennec class that’s becoming more than just a content gun.

Aydan’s signature Warzone Fennec loadout

Barrel : ZLR Sabre

Laser : 5mW Laser

Stock : No Stock

Magazine : 40 Round Drum Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

We’ve written about Aydan’s Fennec before, but that’s when it was just a content ​​gun that hadn’t been used with money on the line. Now, he’s gone ahead and dropped 20 with it in a sweat lobby — so it is most certainly viable.

Still, Aydan did drop some more kills with the OTs in that game’s Diamond lobby, so it’s hard to know which SMG is best. At the very least, the Fennec is usable in Warzone now, so that’s a fun change.

If you’re still not quite convinced that streamers can put up big games in easy lobbies, feel free to check out Aydan’s recent stats. You can see how he performs in a variety of lobby strengths and, perhaps most importantly, confirm that streamers do play in high K/D lobbies (at least sometimes).