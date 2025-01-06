Warzone Squid Game mode’s infinite money glitch grants unlimited Killstreaks

Squid Game has taken over Warzone in Season 1, but a new infinite money glitch is ruining matches by giving players unlimited access to Killstreaks and other items.

The release of the Squid Game crossover in Call of Duty has proved to be divisive, with many fans calling out the costly cosmetics. There have also been a number of gameplay complaints too, such as a broken Finishing Move and the decision to force Zombies players to exfil early.

Now, a major issue has been discovered in Warzone too, as there’s an infinite money glitch that lets players buy an obscene number of items.

Warzone Squid Game players can get free Killstreaks with infinite money glitch

Since the event went live, a number of videos have emerged showing players whose money never goes down, despite them picking up multiple items from a Buy Station. One such video was posted by Reddit user ‘H3roF13,’ which clearly shows an Operator purchasing dozens of Killstreaks, weapons, and armor plates — far more than should be possible when spending cash earned in-game.

YouTuber ‘DiabFlo’ also uploaded a clip of the glitch in action, showing them purchasing any item they want from the Buy Station without their $11,000 total moving an inch. Not only did this grant them plenty of XP for every ‘free’ purchase, but it also left them with a pile of UAVs and Precision Airstrikes to use for the rest of the match.

The good news is that, at the time of writing, it isn’t clear exactly what is causing the infinite money glitch in Warzone. So, this isn’t something that players are able to deliberately exploit, as there isn’t a known method of triggering it.

I hopped into a game and tried to recreate it, but my money decreased with each bought item as you’d normally expect.

The other positive is that it appears to be limited to the Warzone Squad Game LTM. So, if you stick to regular Warzone rather than the crossover mode, you shouldn’t have to worry about running into teams with dozens of Killstreaks in their back pockets.

Call of Duty’s Squid Game collaboration is due to end on January 24 ahead of the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 update on January 28. So, there’s plenty of time for the devs to issue a fix if this becomes a more widespread issue.