Warzone squad commemorates fallen teammate with touching tribute

A Warzone squad is commemorating a teammate who passed away with a touching tribute highlighting their favorite spot on Verdansk, what they called their ‘Happy Place.’

When Warzone was in its heyday, it often felt like everyone you knew was dropping in on a daily basis. Undoubtedly helped by the global crisis at the time, it became a massive sensation in the Battle Royale genre, hooking millions for months on end.

Looking back fondly on those times, one squad is looking to immortalize a teammate of theirs in a heartwarming way. Taking to Reddit to share their story, a player explained how, much like “most of us did in 2020,” their friendship circle was obsessed with Warzone.

One member of the squad “suddenly passed away” roughly two years ago, however, and now, the team is looking to commemorate them in a unique way; by printing out and framing a unique design of their favorite spot on Verdansk.

Honoring a fallen Warzone teammate

“We played Warzone together whilst going through a tough year,” Reddit user ‘lilhagan’ said. “It was one of the best gaming memories I think we as a friendship group have. Staying up like we were 14 years old again, just being together and having a laugh.”

While there were certainly plenty of highlights from their sessions over the months, one thing came to mind above all else. Their teammate often referred to one specific point of the map as their ‘Happy Place.’

Funnily enough, no one is quite sure why they labeled it as such. “It wasn’t because we would win starting from there,” the Redditor joked. “Maybe it was because we always had a laugh when we landed there.”

Their goal is to design a custom memento to frame on their wall. A high-resolution picture of their Happy Place on Verdansk, fit with all of their gamertags at the bottom of the piece.

Specifically, they outlined how the Happy Place was in the 2020 version of Verdansk, not the 1984 iteration that followed. It “was an awesome place to land,” they concluded.