Warzone SMG outguns Static-HV after “insane” range buff

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded saw a variety of weapons receive buffs and nerfs, and the Striker was one of the biggest beneficiaries of these changes.

The submachine gun meta has been dominated by the Static-HV since it was added in Season 5. However, the meta SMG was nerfed in Season 5 Reloaded, opening the door for another competitor to take its place.

Of the available SMGs, the Striker is the leading candidate to do so, with it receiving a big range buff. Its max damage range went from 12.7 to 14.48 meters, while its near-mid damage range was increased from 24.13 to 26.67 meters.

This huge buff didn’t go unnoticed by Warzone expert WhosImmortal, who expressed, “This thing’s range is insane. It just doesn’t drop off,” before commenting, “Its first damage range extends past pretty much everything else,” emphasizing just how deadly the Striker is at a distance.

The praise didn’t stop there either, with WhosImmortal later describing the Striker as “one of the best options in the entire game” thanks to its ease of use and incredible range.

Here’s the recommended loadout to use with the Striker to maximize its effective range:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

Magazine: 48 Round Mag

With this particular loadout, the Striker has a fast time to kill of 651 ms out to 20 meters. What’s really impressive is that its TTK remains competitive all the way out to 48 meters, which is incredible for a submachine gun in Warzone.

For comparison, the Static-HV falls off around 30 meters, while the Superi 46 is only viable out to around 25 meters. In other words, the Striker completely outclasses its competitors when it comes to range, and it’s not even close.

This trump card makes the buffed SMG excellent as both a sniper support and a versatile primary weapon. It also has low recoil, making it easy to take advantage of this unique strength.

To see where the Striker fits into the meta, check out the best Warzone SMGs and which meta loadouts players are gravitating towards in Season 5 Reloaded.