Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here ⁠— Raven Software is “reloading” the Call of Duty’s popular battle royale on July 15, with all-new guns, operators, balance changes, and plenty more. If you’re looking for all the breaking news, or just want the best tips & tricks, we’ve got you covered in our ultimate live hub.

On launch day, we’re keeping you updated with all the live changes as they happen in Warzone, from the OTS 9 SMG release, to a new Payload mode, and more.

As well as all the breaking battle royale news, on Day One we’re posting everything you need to be equipped properly for battle, including guides, Warzone news, leaks, and reactions from streamers and fans — see it all below!

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded essentials

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded launch day: As it happened

Not long ‘til the Reloaded update now!

July 15, 12.49am GMT

We’re expecting to see the new Warzone patch notes around 2am tonight.

Dexerto has already lifted the lid on many of the headlining features; the July 15 patch will add new guns, modes, killstreaks, cosmetics, and even a long-feared Call of Duty villain as the next Season 4 operator.

The Season Four Reloaded update will be available to download to Warzone on July Wednesday, 14 at 9 PM PT (July 15, 12 AM ET; 5 AM BST).

Warzone’s July 15 update sizes

PlayStation 5: 8.9 GB

PlayStation 4: 8.9 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 9.2 GB

Xbox One: 9.2 GB

PC: 9.2 GB (Warzone) / 10.4 GB (Warzone, Modern Warfare)

Dexerto’s Theo Salaun has put together all the early Warzone notes here.