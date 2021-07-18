Warzone Season 4 Reloaded ground loot guide: All attachments & Blueprints

Warzone Season Four Reloaded is fairly new and with the update came a new pool of ground loot across all game modes. A Redditor compiled all ground loot attachments and blueprints, so here are the best ones to use and avoid.
There are some new weapons that drop on the floor when playing Warzone and making the right choice between them can be the difference between an early trip to the Gulag and some easy kills.
The attachments stayed the same for all weapons that were already in the game at the start of Season 4, but some new weapons were added and the blueprints for the weapons did change
Below is a list of ground loot weapons and the legendary blueprints whose attachments you’ll want to pick up or avoid.
Ground loot Assault Rifles
Ground loot ARs to pick up
C58
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force
- Optic: Royal & Kross 4x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammo: 45 Rnd Drum
This C58 is very similar to JGOD’s C58 class setup and is by far the highest value ground loot weapon in Season 4. It even has the Royal & Kross 4x scope, meaning its recoil should be an absolute delight.
Even in other forms the C58 drops with good attachments are can help you get kills to earn that cash for a loadout.
Krig 6 (Victorian Age)
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger
- Optic: Royal & Kross 4x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammo: STANAG 60 Rnd
Much like the C58 this Krig 6 has a very similar loadout to the best attachments possible and is for sure a high value pick up when dropping in.
Ground loot ARs to leave
Groza (Grizzy Blossom)
- Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
- Barrel: 16.5″ CMV Mil-Spec
- Body: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Ammo: 45 Rnd
- Stock: Raider Stock
Out of all the floor loot ARs the Groza has the worst range and damage and is definitely not worth picking up over any of the other options.
Ground loot Submachine Guns
Ground loot SMGs to pick up
MAC-10 (Regal Sword)
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Handle: Serpent Grip
- Ammo: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
This Mac-10 loadout is good for early up close engagements and arguably already has the best attachments you can have on the weapon.
PPsH (Last Words)
- Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Handle: Serpent Grip
- Ammo: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum
The PPsH is one of the new weapons added to the floor loot pool. With 71 bullets in a mag this gun has the potential to wipe out a full squad and escape with your life.
Bullfrog (SquirtFrog)
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force
- Body: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Handle: Serpent Wrap
- Stock: KGB Skeletal
The only thing missing from this Bullfrog ground weapon would be an ammo attachment but besides that this gun is very powerful early on with the other attachments and should always be picked up when landing.
Ground loot SMGs to leave
KSP 45 (Kintec Burst)
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 9.5″ Ranger
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Handle: Serpent Grip
- Ammo: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
The KSP 45 should be avoided at all costs, its slow fire rate and TTK compared to other SMGs makes it very low value.
Ground loot Sniper Rifles
Ground loot Snipers to pick up
Swiss K31 (Roman Standard)
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon’
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Handle: Serpent Wrap
This sniper rifle is great in Verdansk and Rebirth Resurgence, by far the best sniper rifle to pick up from the ground. Definitely pick up the Swiss K31 if you love to snipe.
Ground loot Snipers to leave
M82 (Ancient Spear)
- Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor
- Barrel: 22.6″ Combat Recon
- Stock: Raider Pad
- Handle: Serpent Grip
- Ammo: 7 Rnd
The M82 is one of the hardest snipers to control and one of the lowest damage dealing ones in the game. It is best to wait for a loadout drop to pick up a better sniper than to snag this one off the ground.
Ground loot Shotguns
Ground loot Shotguns to pick up
Hauer 77 (Punk Rock)
- Muzzle: SOCOM Blast Mitigator
- Barrel: 19.3″ Hammer Forged
- Body: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Handle: Speed Tape
- Stock: Shotgun Stock
The Hauer 77 is the best shotgun for early game ground loot and great to take on solo players in close quarters. Still, the ground loot Shotgun options are severely lacking right now — so definitely prioritize an SMG or even a close-range AR whenever you can.
As far as the rest of the guns on the game’s floors and in the game’s chests, Reddit’s bobz99by has compiled a spreadsheet with all of the guns’ different attachments. If you’re wondering why the Tundra feels so shoddy and the purple MAC feels clean, then you can use their sheet to figure out what attachments are in play.
