Warzone Season 4 Reloaded ground loot guide: All attachments & Blueprints

Warzone Season Four Reloaded is fairly new and with the update came a new pool of ground loot across all game modes. A Redditor compiled all ground loot attachments and blueprints, so here are the best ones to use and avoid.

There are some new weapons that drop on the floor when playing Warzone and making the right choice between them can be the difference between an early trip to the Gulag and some easy kills.

The attachments stayed the same for all weapons that were already in the game at the start of Season 4, but some new weapons were added and the blueprints for the weapons did change

Advertisement

Below is a list of ground loot weapons and the legendary blueprints whose attachments you’ll want to pick up or avoid.

Ground loot Assault Rifles

Ground loot ARs to pick up

C58

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 18.5″ Task Force

: 18.5″ Task Force Optic : Royal & Kross 4x

: Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammo: 45 Rnd Drum

This C58 is very similar to JGOD’s C58 class setup and is by far the highest value ground loot weapon in Season 4. It even has the Royal & Kross 4x scope, meaning its recoil should be an absolute delight.

Even in other forms the C58 drops with good attachments are can help you get kills to earn that cash for a loadout.

Krig 6 (Victorian Age)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 19.7″ Ranger

: 19.7″ Ranger Optic : Royal & Kross 4x

: Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammo: STANAG 60 Rnd

Much like the C58 this Krig 6 has a very similar loadout to the best attachments possible and is for sure a high value pick up when dropping in.

Advertisement

Ground loot ARs to leave

Groza (Grizzy Blossom)

Muzzle : Spetsnaz Compensator

: Spetsnaz Compensator Barrel : 16.5″ CMV Mil-Spec

: 16.5″ CMV Mil-Spec Body : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Ammo : 45 Rnd

: 45 Rnd Stock: Raider Stock

Out of all the floor loot ARs the Groza has the worst range and damage and is definitely not worth picking up over any of the other options.

Ground loot Submachine Guns



Ground loot SMGs to pick up

MAC-10 (Regal Sword)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 5.9″ Task Force

: 5.9″ Task Force Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Handle : Serpent Grip

: Serpent Grip Ammo: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

This Mac-10 loadout is good for early up close engagements and arguably already has the best attachments you can have on the weapon.

PPsH (Last Words)

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 15.7″ Task Force

: 15.7″ Task Force Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Handle : Serpent Grip

: Serpent Grip Ammo: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum

The PPsH is one of the new weapons added to the floor loot pool. With 71 bullets in a mag this gun has the potential to wipe out a full squad and escape with your life.

Bullfrog (SquirtFrog)

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force

Body: Tiger Team Spotlight

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal

The only thing missing from this Bullfrog ground weapon would be an ammo attachment but besides that this gun is very powerful early on with the other attachments and should always be picked up when landing.

Advertisement

Ground loot SMGs to leave

KSP 45 (Kintec Burst)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 9.5″ Ranger

: 9.5″ Ranger Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Handle : Serpent Grip

: Serpent Grip Ammo: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

The KSP 45 should be avoided at all costs, its slow fire rate and TTK compared to other SMGs makes it very low value.

Ground loot Sniper Rifles

Ground loot Snipers to pick up

Swiss K31 (Roman Standard)

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 24.9″ Combat Recon’

: 24.9″ Combat Recon’ Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Body : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Handle: Serpent Wrap

This sniper rifle is great in Verdansk and Rebirth Resurgence, by far the best sniper rifle to pick up from the ground. Definitely pick up the Swiss K31 if you love to snipe.

Ground loot Snipers to leave

M82 (Ancient Spear)

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Barrel: 22.6″ Combat Recon

Stock: Raider Pad

Handle: Serpent Grip

Ammo: 7 Rnd

The M82 is one of the hardest snipers to control and one of the lowest damage dealing ones in the game. It is best to wait for a loadout drop to pick up a better sniper than to snag this one off the ground.

Advertisement

Ground loot Shotguns

Ground loot Shotguns to pick up

Hauer 77 (Punk Rock)

Muzzle : SOCOM Blast Mitigator

: SOCOM Blast Mitigator Barrel : 19.3″ Hammer Forged

: 19.3″ Hammer Forged Body : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Handle : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Stock: Shotgun Stock

The Hauer 77 is the best shotgun for early game ground loot and great to take on solo players in close quarters. Still, the ground loot Shotgun options are severely lacking right now — so definitely prioritize an SMG or even a close-range AR whenever you can.

As far as the rest of the guns on the game’s floors and in the game’s chests, Reddit’s bobz99by has compiled a spreadsheet with all of the guns’ different attachments. If you’re wondering why the Tundra feels so shoddy and the purple MAC feels clean, then you can use their sheet to figure out what attachments are in play.