Warzone Season 3 Reloaded brings new travel system, Serpentine perk, Gulag tokens

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is almost here and it’s bringing some huge changes to Caldera and Rebirth Island alike. From a new underground traveling system to a completely fresh perk, this is everything players can expect ahead of the patch notes.

Not only will it completely shake up how players get around Caldera, but the meta is also guaranteed to be taking some twists and turns as the community figures out how best to use the exciting new perk.

This is one of the most significant overhauls in recent memory, so there’s a lot to unpack ahead of May 24’s update.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded new additions

The main focus here is on the underground minecart system that was teased in the buildup to Season 3.

These semi-secretive locations will give players a unique way to move around the map, similar to how the Red Doors worked back in Verdansk.

Players simply need to make their way to one of the 14 access points around the map and descend into the depths.

After interacting with the desired door, they’ll be whisked away to their destination in the blink of an eye.

Another big change is the addition of Serpentine, a Perk that hopes to make it safer for players who are trying to play a little more aggressive than the average joe.

Set in the first perk slot, here’s how it works: “Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.”

This means players running across open fields no longer have to fear being gunned down by any opportunists trying to land a quick headshot on them.

If they do die though, Season 3 Reloaded is also bringing in another chance at life in the form of the Gulag Entry token.

Similar to a Self Revive, this token binds to your character on pickup and will give players one free entry into the Gulag even if they’ve already been there during the match.

Be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated Warzone Season 3 Reloaded hub to keep on top of all the latest info as the major update draws near.