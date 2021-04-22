LIVE: Warzone Season 3 map reveal event live updates & streams: Verdansk '84 confirmed!

The massive Operation Rapid Sunder (commonly referred to as the Nuke Event by leakers) is underway Season Three of Call of Duty: Warzone, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow all of it live.

How to watch Warzone Season 3 Nuke Event: Streams

Our recommendation is that the best way to enjoy this event will be to hop into the game and experience it for yourself. However, if that’s not possible for you, then there are a lot of streamers who’ll broadcast it live, some of which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

LIVE UPDATES

11:00 AM ET

NEW WARZONE TRAILER! The celebrity trailer that was leaked a few weeks ago has been officially released, confirming that Verdansk is going back to the 1980s.

🚨 BREAKING: New #Warzone Season 3 trailer! It's the celebrity trailer that was leaked a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/LoYoiovvxe — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 22, 2021

1:50 AM ET

Typing the code OBLIVION in the Rebirth Island teaser site reveals a preview of the new Warzone map trailer! Additionally, entering the code PARADIGM gives a first look of the new Gulag.

🚨 New Warzone Season 3 mini-trailer reveals more of the new map! pic.twitter.com/O58SGt5ZjV — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 22, 2021

And entering code PARADIGM showcases a first look at the new Gulag. Black Ops 2 fans…this remind you of anything? 🤐🤔 pic.twitter.com/qh7n7R7gFr — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 22, 2021

12:30 AM ET

NEW MAP TEASERS! Images have begun popping up on Rebirth Island showcasing some of the Verdansk locations in their updated form for Season 3.

Four more! Downtown, Hospital, Array, and the locked "Red Door." pic.twitter.com/XMSM7gx9V5 — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 22, 2021

12:15 AM ET

New teaser on the Call of Duty Twitter account! This must have something to do with the “update your comms” hint they put in their last tweet.

PICK UP_IT’S FOR YOU

12 SIDES_06 TONES pic.twitter.com/dQZnd9R6aB — Call of Duty 🌑 (@CallofDuty) April 22, 2021

12:10 AM ET

Call of Duty account also tweeting that info out: “12PM PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions.”

From the ashes. Updated protocol: 🕘 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island

🕛 12:00P PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/t2aruD39V9 — Call of Duty 🌑 (@CallofDuty) April 22, 2021

12:08 AM ET

Activision have updated the Operation Rapid Sunder blog with another post, this time letting players know that the next moment of the event will take place at 12PM PT / 3PM ET on Thursday, April 22.

The latest Call of Duty blog post update. pic.twitter.com/StT6QfK4Ep — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 22, 2021

12:00 AM ET

Season 3 is officially live in Warzone! Nothing has changed on Rebirth Island as we can tell, but stay tuned!

🚨 Season 3 is officially live in #Warzone & #BlackOpsColdWar! The Warzone S3 update should be rolling out now on all platforms. • Warzone patch notes: https://t.co/EwS1HVI1LH • BOCW patch notes: https://t.co/0iQfLsjFFs pic.twitter.com/i7Zp8GyC1y — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 22, 2021

11:00 PM ET

The full patch notes for Warzone Season 3 are now available. Plenty to go through, including lots of new content, major weapon changes, and more.

The Season Three update will go live in #Warzone at 9 PM PT! 🚀 Check out our patch notes for the details on fixes, balancing, and the Weapons, Blueprints, Operators, and more in the new Battle Pass. Be sure to tune back in at Noon PT tomorrow! https://t.co/ufEw7aONcu pic.twitter.com/C4VbBrgBXD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 22, 2021

10:40 PM ET

A brand new ‘Rebirth From the Ashes’ Warzone website has gone live with a countdown to when Season 3 kicks off at 12 AM ET!

2100 PT_THE BROADCAST BEGINS. pic.twitter.com/mtNxiJudGK — Call of Duty 🌑 (@CallofDuty) April 22, 2021

9:30 PM ET

If you’re trying to access the bunker that’s near Headquarters on Rebirth Island, the code is: 80216753!

The code to open the rebirth bunker is 80216753! RT so everyone can try it! There’s a clue inside! — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) April 21, 2021

7:30 PM ET

A new playlist update is going live for Warzone, details TBD. Stay tuned!

6:30 PM ET

You can see the nuclear explosion on Verdansk from Rebirth Island! A large mushroom cloud lights up the dark horizon.

☢️ The NUCLEAR EXPLOSION can be seen from Rebirth Island! 🤯 #Warzone pic.twitter.com/tuxyRuHrkC — Black Ops Cold War Newz ☢️ (@WarzoneNewz) April 21, 2021

6:15 PM ET



According to the Call of Duty’s tweeted schedule, the next “moment” of this event will take place at 9PM PT / 12AM ET, which is when Warzone Season 3 will officially launch as well.

5:20 PM ET

The new night version of Rebirth Island features a brand new POI called Control Center.

First look at the new night version of Rebirth Island in Warzone 🌙 There's a new POI too, called Control Center – here's what's inside: pic.twitter.com/1oJpyg50Nv — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 21, 2021

5:10 PM ET

Activision has decided to extend the Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 playlist for an extra hour to give those who missed it a chance to experience the nuke. It will now end at 3PM PT / 6PM ET.

Activision says they are extending the Destruction of Verdansk Playlist by 1 hour. Now will disappear at 6PM ET. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2021

5:07 PM ET

A new playlist update has added: Aftermath – Rebirth Island.

“Nuclear fallout engulfs Verdansk. Get a glimpse of what happens next. Drop into Rebirth Island and battle all night in limited-time versions of Resurgence, Mini Royale, and Kingslayer. Search for clues amid the Aftermath.”

A new playlist is now available!

Aftermath: Rebirth Island (night mode) Looks like there will be clues on the map for what's coming next.#WarzoneNukeEvent☢️ pic.twitter.com/tqXLnC9zPw — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 21, 2021

5:00 PM ET

Ahead of whatever’s next in the event, Activision has sent out new packages to streamers and influencers containing a shirt and some party materials.

New package from Activision has arrived… pic.twitter.com/aTnmIgYu0w — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2021

4:30 PM ET

Half an hour left until (we expect) the next part of the Warzone Nuke Event to take place, according to Call of Duty’s tweeted schedule.

4:05 PM ET

Activision put out a new CoD Blog Post hinting that the next part of this event will involve Rebirth Island… stay tuned.

New Call of Duty Blog update: Rebirth Island reaching out to Verdansk for comms on what happened…. pic.twitter.com/PLJigmvGP2 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2021

4:00 PM ET

According to the official schedule Call of Duty tweeted, the Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 playlist will be available until 2PM ET / 5PM ET.

3:40 PM ET

Players who complete a playthrough of the Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 playlist get a free calling card!

Once you finish the Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 playlist, you get a free Containment Protocol calling card!#WarzoneNukeEvent☢️ pic.twitter.com/pQl6QeYkKU — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 21, 2021

3:20 PM ET

VERDANSK HAS BEEN NUKED! A cinematic involving the nukes in missile silos shows the map getting pretty much entirely blown up!

3:10 PM ET

A big server crash kicked a lot of players out of the ‘Destruction of Verdansk Part 1’ playlist, but looks like the game’s allowing people to load back in.

3:04 PM ET

Every location’s on the map is now crossed out like Shipwreck was when it first got added in Season 2.

The entire map locations are crossed out. pic.twitter.com/dG4PGMc1e1 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2021

3:00 PM ET

A new playlist update has added ‘Destruction of Verdansk Part 1’ – stay tuned!

Here we go! pic.twitter.com/ZPEiZ6AWwS — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2021

What is the Warzone Nuke Event? New map & Operation Rapid Sunder details

What started with zombies invading various areas of Verdansk to now entire locations being covered with radiation, the highly anticipated Season 3 of Warzone is just around the corner. The Nuke Event that’s been leaked for quite a while now is taking place prior to the season’s launch, and Activision have given it an official name: Operation Rapid Sunder.

The official description of Operation Rapid Sunder from the S3 Blog Post reads: “The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. It seems the combat zone has become too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operator to survive in. Is a conflagration imminent? The answer is still unknown, though it is recommended you clear your schedule for the week and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos within the Warzone. Be certain you’re available for Operation Rapid Sunder throughout Wednesday, April 21 and beyond.”

While we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen during the event, the generally accepted theory based on various leaks and rumors is that it’ll all culminate with Verdansk going back to the 1980s, which was shown in the leaked celebrity trailer a few weeks ago, followed by a 1980 Moscow Olympics poster found in Superstore.

Of course, this is all just based on leaks and speculation since nothing official has been announced – so there’s a chance that Activision could release a completely new map separate from Verdansk. We’ll all just have to wait and see.

When is the Warzone Nuke Event? Start time & schedule

Activision announced that this event kicks off on Wednesday, April 21 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

Global start times for Warzone Season 3 Nuke Event

12:00 PM PT

2:00 PM CT

3:00 PM ET

8:00 PM BST (UK)

9:00 PM CEST (Europe)

5:00 AM AEST (Australia – April 22)

According to a graphic they tweeted out, there will be several big moments throughout the event, although what will happen during each one remains to be seen.

April 21 – 12PM PT – 2PM PT

April 21 – 2PM PT – 9PM PT

Season 3 starts 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET

April 21-22 – 9PM PT – 12PM PT (next day)

April 22 – 12PM PT – 1PM PT

Where is the Nuke Event going to take place?

While nothing about this has been officially revealed yet, all indications are that it will be taking place at the Dam.

Activision sent out packages to content creators and influencers that included a helmet stamped with Verdansk Dam, a logo with a face wearing some sort of gas mask, and a note with the message, “Once the hostiles reach here, we levee a guess that Verdansk is all but gone to the damned.”

…and our package arrived. April 21 👀 pic.twitter.com/WrDOpURzSE — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 13, 2021

