Warzone Season 3 Nuke Event: how to watch, start time & schedule, live updates, streams

The massive Operation Rapid Sunder (commonly referred to as the Nuke Event by leakers) will kickstart Season Three of Call of Duty: Warzone, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow all of it live.

What started with zombies invading various areas of Verdansk to now entire locations being covered with radiation, the highly anticipated Season 3 of Warzone is just around the corner.

The Nuke Event that’s been leaked for quite a while now is expected to take place prior to the season’s launch, and Activision have now given it an official name: Operation Rapid Sunder.

Everything we know so far can be found below, including the start time, tentative schedule, how you can watch, and more.

What is the Warzone Nuke Event? New map & Operation Rapid Sunder details

The official description of the event from the S3 Blog Post reads: “The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. It seems the combat zone has become too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operator to survive in. Is a conflagration imminent? The answer is still unknown, though it is recommended you clear your schedule for the week and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos within the Warzone. Be certain you’re available for Operation Rapid Sunder throughout Wednesday, April 21 and beyond.”

While we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen during Operation Rapid Sunder, the generally accepted theory based on various leaks and rumors is that it’ll all culminate with Verdansk going back to the 1980s, which was shown in the leaked celebrity trailer a few weeks ago, followed by a 1980 Moscow Olympics poster found in Superstore.

Of course, this is all just based on leaks and speculation since nothing official has been announced – so there’s a chance that Activision could release a completely brand new map separate from Verdansk. We’ll all just have to wait and see.

When is the Warzone Nuke Event? Start time & schedule

Activision announced that this event will kick off on Wednesday, April 21 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

Global start times for Warzone Season 3 Nuke Event

12:00 PM PT

2:00 PM CT

3:00 PM ET

8:00 PM BST (UK)

9:00 PM CEST (Europe)

5:00 AM AEST (Australia – April 22)

According to a graphic they tweeted out, there be several big moments throughout the event, although what will happen during each one remains to be seen.

April 21 – 12PM PT – 2PM PT

April 21 – 2PM PT – 9PM PT

Season 3 starts 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET

April 21-22 – 9PM PT – 12PM PT (next day)

April 22 – 12PM PT – 1PM PT

How to watch Warzone Season 3 Nuke Event: Streams

Our recommendation is that the best way to enjoy this event will be to hop into the game and experience it for yourself.

However, if that’s not going to be possible for you, then there will likely be a lot of streamers who’ll broadcast it live, some of which we’ll embed here at a time closer to the start, for your convenience.

Where is the Nuke Event going to take place?

While nothing about this has been officially revealed yet, all indications are that it will be taking place at the Dam.

Activision sent out packages to content creators and influencers that included a helmet stamped with Verdansk Dam, a logo with a face wearing some sort of gas mask, and a note with the message, “Once the hostiles reach here, we levee a guess that Verdansk is all but gone to the damned.”

…and our package arrived. April 21 👀 pic.twitter.com/WrDOpURzSE — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 13, 2021

