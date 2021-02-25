 Warzone Season 2 update LIVE: Latest news, reactions & tips - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone Season 2 update LIVE: Latest news, reactions & tips

Published: 25/Feb/2021 10:48 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 12:53

by David Purcell
Warzone season 2 live blog dexerto
Activision

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 2

Activision’s integration of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War brought a load of new content to the game in Season 1, and next up is the Warzone Season 2 update. The massive patch introduced a huge overhaul to content, including new weapons, map changes, and more. 

On launch day, we will be keeping you on top of all the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone. In the live blog below, we’ll be posting everything you need to be equipped properly for battle, including guides, news, leaks and reactions from streamers and fans.

Warzone Season 2 essentials

Warzone Season 2 Launch day live blog

Best LC-10 Warzone class

February 25, 12:58pm GMT
One of the new weapons, the LC-10, is a submachine gun that can tear through your opponents with ease. Especially if you have our recommended class built out!

LC10
Activision / Treyarch
The LC-10 was added in the Season 2 update of Warzone.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 13.9” Task Force
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Here’s our LC-10 Warzone loadout guide, courtesy of James Busby. Inside is more details, including best perks, equipment and tips.

We also have an LC-10 class guide for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, written by Jacob Hale.

FaZe Swagg Twitch milestone

February 25, 12:34pm GMT
Shoutout to Faze Swagg for an incredible Warzone Season 2 livestream on Day 1, where he topped his personal best for peak viewers. Seen below in his tweet, 96,000 people were watching him play Call of Duty at one point. Very well done, sir!

Have your say #WarzoneSeason2

February 25, 12:28pm GMT
There’s so many opinions out there in the community. What’s the best thing about the latest Warzone update – or maybe the worst? You can join the debate by tweeting with #WarzoneSeason2! We’ll feature some of the best comments below.

It looks like some players will need to abandon ship, as most of the lobby is headed right for the Tanker Ship POI.

It looks like glitches are still very much a thing, sadly.

Best FARA 83 Warzone loadout

February 25, 11:30am GMT
Looking to give the FARA 83 a go in Warzone? Here’s the best loadout to try out when you jump in.

Black Ops Cold War FARA 83 gameplay
Activision
The FARA 83 has been added in Warzone Season 2.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 15.5” Contour
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

You can also read our full Warzone loadout guide here, from James Busby. Not only that, Jacob Hale has picked out a best class for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer as well – check it out. 

Warzone Silo locations

February 25, 11:15am GMT
A number of new Weapon Silos have appeared as part of those map changes. We have found each of them, seen below.

Warzone silo locations
Activision
Here’s where you can find the Warzone weapon silos on Verdansk.

Season 2 map changes

February 25, 10:45am GMT
Warzone’s S2 update has introduced a number of new features, but one of the most exciting will be the map changes introduced by Raven Software. The developers have added a new Shipwreck POI, Weapon Silos, and more.

Tanker ship POI in Warzone Season 2.
Activision
New cargo tanker ship POI coming to Warzone in Season 2!

For a full breakdown, check out our full guide from Albert Petrosyan.

First look at new weapons!

February 25, 10:32am GMT
As we mentioned, two new weapons are available in the Season 2 update! These can be seen below – tweeted from our @DexertoIntel account.

Patch notes

February 25, 10:29am GMT
Finally, a new major patch has been released in Warzone – and things have certainly been shaken up!

Notable changes include the following:

  • Ship POI added
  • New weapons: FARA 83 & LC-10
  • New Warzone modes: Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme & Exfiltration
  • Zombies Outbreak challenge
  • Double XP weekend starting Feb 26

If you’re looking for a quick summary of everything that’s changed for the new Season 2 update, check out the full patch notes here.

Call of Duty

Where to find weapon silos in Warzone and what’s inside them

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:28

by Jacob Hale
All Warzone weapon silo locations
Activision

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 2

With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2, three weapon silos have arrived in Verdansk, offering players weapons, cash and loot to help get you on your way.

While Warzone hasn’t seen a great number of map changes since it first launched back in March 2020, Season 2 has brought with it a few new features.

As well as the new Ship POI that has brought Zombies back to Verdansk, weapon silos look set to become popular hotspots. With just three of them dotted across Verdansk, you’ll likely find yourself regularly contested when dropping at any of them, but the rewards could make it very much worth it.

Warzone weapon silo locations

Each of these weapon silos come stacked with multiple floors worth of loot. Be it cash, weapons or Field Upgrades that you need, you’ll easily leave these with plenty to help you catch the win you’re looking for.

Military Base

This silo is located just southwest of Military Base.

Novi Grazna Hills

This weapon silo is located in the southwest corner of the map, below Promenade West and Hills.

Tavorsk Park

The third and final silo is located in a new hallway in Bunker 10 near Tavorsk Park, just south of the Park POI.

Map of Warzone weapon silos

In case you’re stuck looking for these silos, here’s a map of where each of them are located in Warzone Season 2. While we don’t know much about future seasons, it’s possible that these move or change as the seasons progress.

Weapon Silo locations in Warzone Season 2.
Activision
Locations of the three new Weapon Silos in Warzone Season 2.

So, with that, you should have enough to help you drop in to Verdansk and immediately start with a bang.

Be warned, though: these silos are like mazes, and you can very easily get lost in them the first few times you drop in. Once you’ve looted up and cleared out, you might want to take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout of each one to save getting lost in the future.