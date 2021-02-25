Warzone Season 2 update LIVE: Latest news, reactions & tips - Dexerto

Activision’s integration of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War brought a load of new content to the game in Season 1, and next up is the Warzone Season 2 update. The massive patch introduced a huge overhaul to content, including new weapons, map changes, and more.

On launch day, we will be keeping you on top of all the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone. In the live blog below, we’ll be posting everything you need to be equipped properly for battle, including guides, news, leaks and reactions from streamers and fans.

Warzone Season 2 essentials

Warzone Season 2 Launch day live blog

Best LC-10 Warzone class

February 25, 12:58pm GMT

One of the new weapons, the LC-10, is a submachine gun that can tear through your opponents with ease. Especially if you have our recommended class built out!

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

13.9” Task Force Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Here’s our LC-10 Warzone loadout guide, courtesy of James Busby. Inside is more details, including best perks, equipment and tips.

We also have an LC-10 class guide for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, written by Jacob Hale.

FaZe Swagg Twitch milestone

February 25, 12:34pm GMT

Shoutout to Faze Swagg for an incredible Warzone Season 2 livestream on Day 1, where he topped his personal best for peak viewers. Seen below in his tweet, 96,000 people were watching him play Call of Duty at one point. Very well done, sir!

Wow. Fucking speechless Best stream ever, peaked around 96,000!!!!! Appreciate the love ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/z3lo50shOf — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) February 25, 2021

Have your say #WarzoneSeason2

February 25, 12:28pm GMT

There’s so many opinions out there in the community. What’s the best thing about the latest Warzone update – or maybe the worst? You can join the debate by tweeting with #WarzoneSeason2! We’ll feature some of the best comments below.

It looks like some players will need to abandon ship, as most of the lobby is headed right for the Tanker Ship POI.

@CallofDuty Warzone’s electrical storm created a time vortex that allowed the freighter ship from 80’s to rip into modern warzone Season Two!!!

Bermuda Triangle in the Warzone house! Nice touch @Treyarch @RavenSoftware !#Warzone #CallofDuty #warzoneseason2 pic.twitter.com/QslhgQ1WPH — Ballistic Bee (@BeeBallistic) February 25, 2021

It looks like glitches are still very much a thing, sadly.

Just won a game of Resurgence Extreme because of a weird glitch. My teammate respawned but physically wasn't on the map. So in the end my teammate was still in the game but not the map.. #warzoneseason2 — Jimmy Kainama (@jimmykainama) February 25, 2021

Best FARA 83 Warzone loadout

February 25, 11:30am GMT

Looking to give the FARA 83 a go in Warzone? Here’s the best loadout to try out when you jump in.

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15.5” Contour

15.5” Contour Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

You can also read our full Warzone loadout guide here, from James Busby. Not only that, Jacob Hale has picked out a best class for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer as well – check it out.

Warzone Silo locations

February 25, 11:15am GMT

A number of new Weapon Silos have appeared as part of those map changes. We have found each of them, seen below.

Season 2 map changes

February 25, 10:45am GMT

Warzone’s S2 update has introduced a number of new features, but one of the most exciting will be the map changes introduced by Raven Software. The developers have added a new Shipwreck POI, Weapon Silos, and more.

For a full breakdown, check out our full guide from Albert Petrosyan.

First look at new weapons!

February 25, 10:32am GMT

As we mentioned, two new weapons are available in the Season 2 update! These can be seen below – tweeted from our @DexertoIntel account.

Here's the new FARA 83 assault rifle in Season 2! You can unlock it for both Cold War & Warzone by reaching Tier 15 of the S2 Battle Pass (unlocked automatically if you buy the bundle) pic.twitter.com/7pgECPEap2 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

And here's the new LC10 SMG. Available at Tier 31 of the S2 Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/XVZxSt6cWS — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

Patch notes

February 25, 10:29am GMT

Finally, a new major patch has been released in Warzone – and things have certainly been shaken up!

Notable changes include the following:

Ship POI added

New weapons: FARA 83 & LC-10

New Warzone modes: Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme & Exfiltration

Zombies Outbreak challenge

Double XP weekend starting Feb 26

If you’re looking for a quick summary of everything that’s changed for the new Season 2 update, check out the full patch notes here.