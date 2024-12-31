Warzone Season 2: Release date, quality of life changes & anti-cheat improvements

Call of Duty’s battle royale gets another major update with Warzone Season 2, bringing anti-cheat improvements and quality of life changes.

It’s been a rocky start to Black Ops 6’s era of Warzone, with players unimpressed by only getting the Area 99 Resurgence map while they wait for Verdansk in spring 2025, and lobbies plagued by cheaters.

Aware of the issues, Activision has confirmed some of what we can expect with the update, so here’s everything we know about Warzone Season 2 including the release date.

Warzone Season 2 goes live on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. This is the date the Season 1 Battle Pass expires, and new seasons always go live the same day as the last one ends.

These updates typically launch at 9 AM PT / 5 PM GMT with preloading going live a couple of days before.

Activision / Dexerto

Cheating has always been an issue in Warzone and things came to a head again with the Season 1 update but, with the devs admitting they “missed the mark,” they have promised more changes are coming in Seasons 2 and 3.

In a December 16 blog post, the devs said they’ll update “our kernel-level driver and brand-new server-side protections.” We’ll know more about what’s coming as Season 2 approaches.

Bug fixes & quality of life changes

Although it’s unclear whether these updates will arrive before Season 2 or with the update, Raven Software shared their plans for after the holidays.

They said cheating remains the priority but will continue to “prioritize server performance and enhancing game stability across the board.” Here’s what’s been confirmed:

Faster mantle speeds

Rebalanced Perks

Combat Records

The ability to close doors while running

Addressing concerns with reviving mechanics

Instead of the fully-fledged Combat Record you get in Black Ops 6, Warzone requires you to check the leaderboards. It seems that at some point after the holidays, you’ll get a battle royale Combat Record once again.

They are also “closely examining reported audio inconsistencies, lighting & visibility concerns, keyboard and mouse functionality, irregular UAV behavior, and discrepancies with contracts on the Tac Map.”

Expected content

Season 2 Battle Pass

New weapons

New Operators

Events & new LTMs

Weapon balance changes

Map changes

Although Treyarch and Raven Software haven’t revealed any of the new content for Warzone Season 2, you can expect everything listed above. Each new Call of Duty season follows a similar pattern, bringing a new Battle Pass containing new weapons, Operators, and more.

While you wait, make sure you’re using the meta guns in Season 1 Reloaded and have applied the best controller and PC settings.