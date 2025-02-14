When is Warzone Season 2 Reloaded? TMNT collab, new weapons & everything we know

Warzone gets another update with Season 2 Reloaded, bringing new weapons, quality of life updates, and another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab.

Season 2 has been lighter on content than normal so the devs can prioritize fixing issues with the battle royale such as bugs, quality of life, and anti-cheat. This continues into the mid-season update but there’s still some new content to enjoy.

Here’s everything we know about Warzone Season 2 Reloaded including the expected start date and content.

While we don’t have an official release date yet, Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is expected to kick off on Thursday, February 20.

Season 2 is set to end on March 20, so the mid-season update landing on February 20 would follow the usual four-week schedule. However, Season 2 is slightly shorter, lasting seven weeks rather than the usual eight, so it could arrive four weeks after launch, on February 27.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 “soon” as part of a new crossover. If it doesn’t arrive alongside Season 2 Reloaded, expect it soon before or after. Shredder has arrived in the past, but now it looks like all four Turtles are coming to the game as playable operators.

Expect new game modes, free rewards to earn, and perhaps even their iconic weapons.

New weapons & attachment

It’s only melee weapons arriving in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, but they’re most likely part of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab. If they are the Turtle’s signature weapons, expect dual katanas, a Bō staff, nunchucks, and twin sai.

LMGs will also get a new attachment – the Belt-Fed Magazine. This will vastly increase your light machine gun’s ammo, but it can overheat if you hold down the trigger for too long.

Low Profile Perk

Activision

The Low Profile Perk arrives with Season 2 Reloaded and it’ll be perfect for stealthy players. With it equipped, you’ll move “more quickly while crouched and prone.” Plus, you’ll also crawl slightly faster when downed which makes getting into cover or moving towards teammates for a revive much easier.

Although we don’t know what they are, the devs said to expect “quite a few quality of life changes” in the Season 2 Reloaded update. We should know more about these in the run-up to launch and then will get the full details when the patch notes drop (usually the day before).

In the meantime, make sure you collect all of the rewards in the Shadow Hunt event and equip the best guns in the game.