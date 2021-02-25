Warzone Season 2 Outbreak Event: rewards, how to play, dates, more - Dexerto

To kick off Season 2 in Warzone, there’s a limited-time event for you to sink your teeth into. The Zombie-focused takeover known as ‘The Outbreak Event’ comes with new rewards, fresh loot, and plenty more. Here’s everything we know.

With the dawn of a new season in Warzone comes a heaping serve of fresh content. With Zombies taking over Verdansk and a new mode sending hordes to Fireteam maps, the undead are everywhere in Season 2.

The first thing you’ll notice upon booting up Warzone in Season 2 is a brand new event. The Outbreak Event is a limited-time takeover for the start of the new period in-game.

From event-specific rewards to limited-time modes, and everything in between, here’s what you need to know.

Warzone Season 2 The Outbreak Event: Dates

Having started at the very beginning of Season 2, you’ll need to get in quickly with this limited-time event. The Outbreak Event is already live in Warzone and runs through until Thursday, March 11 at 10 AM PT.

That gives players roughly two weeks to unlock every item and complete all of the unique challenges on offer.

Warzone Season 2 The Outbreak Event: Rewards

Similar to previous events in Warzone, there’s plenty on offer here. Your typical Stickers, Emblems, Calling Cards, and Charms are all up for grabs. Additionally, there are also exclusive Weapon Blueprints for The Outbreak Event.

In total, there are 18 unique items available throughout the brief takeover. Below is a complete rundown on every item along with how you unlock them.

Gas Mask – Charm : In Outbreak, successfully exfil 3 times

Aim for the Head – Calling Card: In Warzone, kill 20 Zombies with headshots

Amigos – Sticker: In Outbreak, eliminate 250 Zombies

Cleaning Supplies – Charm: In Warzone, eliminate 20 Zombies

Dark Aether – Accessory: In Outbreak, eliminate 10 elites

Strange Emission – Emblem: In Warzone, use lethal equipment to kill 8 Zombies

Grasp for Power – Sticker: In Outbreak, open 25 chests

Skull Survivor – Emblem: In Warzone, use vehicles to eliminate 3 Zombies

Pure Anguish – Charm: In Outbreak, complete 3 World Events

Heads Blazin’ – Sticker: In Warzone, eliminate 5 Zombies in a single match 3 times

On the Move – Calling Card: In Outbreak, Wrap 10 times

Shotgun Eliminations – Calling Card: In Warzone, use Shotguns to eliminate 8 Zombies

Special Eliminations – Calling Card: In Outbreak, eliminate 3 Special Zombies

One Punch, Two Punch – Calling Card: In Warzone, rapidly kill 2 or more Zombies 2 times\

Not the Last – Emblem: In Outbreak, use vehicles to eliminate 100 Zombies

Immolation – Emblem: In Warzone, use Pistols to eliminate 8 Zombies

Stitched Together – Charm: In Outbreak, complete 10 objectives

Quick Elimination – Calling Card: In Warzone, eliminate 8 Zombies before the first circle closes

How to play The Outbreak Event in Warzone Season 2

This brand new event is available to players across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s new Zombie-themed mode of the same name.

If you own the full version of Treyarch’s latest title, you’ll be able to tick off challenges until the final day on March 11. However, if you’re a free-to-play Warzone player, you’ve still got every chance to see and do it all.

To celebrate the launch of the new Outbreak mode, Treyarch has made it free to all Warzone players from February 25 to March 4.

Be sure to jump in quickly and get everything done before it’s too late. Once this limited-time event disappears, these rewards will likely be gone forever.

