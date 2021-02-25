 Warzone Season 2 Outbreak Event: rewards, how to play, dates, more - Dexerto
Warzone Season 2 Outbreak Event: rewards, how to play, dates, more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 6:53 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 8:41

by Brad Norton
Activision

To kick off Season 2 in Warzone, there’s a limited-time event for you to sink your teeth into. The Zombie-focused takeover known as ‘The Outbreak Event’ comes with new rewards, fresh loot, and plenty more. Here’s everything we know.

With the dawn of a new season in Warzone comes a heaping serve of fresh content. With Zombies taking over Verdansk and a new mode sending hordes to Fireteam maps, the undead are everywhere in Season 2.

The first thing you’ll notice upon booting up Warzone in Season 2 is a brand new event. The Outbreak Event is a limited-time takeover for the start of the new period in-game.

From event-specific rewards to limited-time modes, and everything in between, here’s what you need to know.

Warzone Season 2 The Outbreak Event: Dates

The Outbreak Event is now live in Warzone and BOCW.

Having started at the very beginning of Season 2, you’ll need to get in quickly with this limited-time event. The Outbreak Event is already live in Warzone and runs through until Thursday, March 11 at 10 AM PT.

That gives players roughly two weeks to unlock every item and complete all of the unique challenges on offer. 

Warzone Season 2 The Outbreak Event: Rewards

There’s plenty on offer throughout The Outbreak Event.

Similar to previous events in Warzone, there’s plenty on offer here. Your typical Stickers, Emblems, Calling Cards, and Charms are all up for grabs. Additionally, there are also exclusive Weapon Blueprints for The Outbreak Event.

In total, there are 18 unique items available throughout the brief takeover. Below is a complete rundown on every item along with how you unlock them.

  • Gas Mask – Charm: In Outbreak, successfully exfil 3 times
  • Aim for the Head – Calling Card: In Warzone, kill 20 Zombies with headshots
  • Amigos – Sticker: In Outbreak, eliminate 250 Zombies
  • Cleaning Supplies – Charm: In Warzone, eliminate 20 Zombies
  • Dark Aether – Accessory: In Outbreak, eliminate 10 elites
  • Strange Emission – Emblem: In Warzone, use lethal equipment to kill 8 Zombies
  • Grasp for Power – Sticker: In Outbreak, open 25 chests
  • Skull Survivor – Emblem: In Warzone, use vehicles to eliminate 3 Zombies
  • Pure Anguish – Charm: In Outbreak, complete 3 World Events
  • Heads Blazin’ – Sticker: In Warzone, eliminate 5 Zombies in a single match 3 times
  • On the Move – Calling Card: In Outbreak, Wrap 10 times
  • Shotgun Eliminations – Calling Card: In Warzone, use Shotguns to eliminate 8 Zombies
  • Special Eliminations – Calling Card: In Outbreak, eliminate 3 Special Zombies
  • One Punch, Two Punch – Calling Card: In Warzone, rapidly kill 2 or more Zombies 2 times\
  • Not the Last – Emblem: In Outbreak, use vehicles to eliminate 100 Zombies
  • Immolation – Emblem: In Warzone, use Pistols to eliminate 8 Zombies
  • Stitched Together – Charm: In Outbreak, complete 10 objectives
  • Quick Elimination – Calling Card: In Warzone, eliminate 8 Zombies before the first circle closes

How to play The Outbreak Event in Warzone Season 2

Whether you play BOCW or Warzone, you’ll have access to The Outbreak Event.

This brand new event is available to players across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s new Zombie-themed mode of the same name. 

If you own the full version of Treyarch’s latest title, you’ll be able to tick off challenges until the final day on March 11. However, if you’re a free-to-play Warzone player, you’ve still got every chance to see and do it all.

To celebrate the launch of the new Outbreak mode, Treyarch has made it free to all Warzone players from February 25 to March 4.

Be sure to jump in quickly and get everything done before it’s too late. Once this limited-time event disappears, these rewards will likely be gone forever.

Where to find weapon silos in Warzone and what’s inside them

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:28

by Jacob Hale
With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2, three weapon silos have arrived in Verdansk, offering players weapons, cash and loot to help get you on your way.

While Warzone hasn’t seen a great number of map changes since it first launched back in March 2020, Season 2 has brought with it a few new features.

As well as the new Ship POI that has brought Zombies back to Verdansk, weapon silos look set to become popular hotspots. With just three of them dotted across Verdansk, you’ll likely find yourself regularly contested when dropping at any of them, but the rewards could make it very much worth it.

Warzone weapon silo locations

Each of these weapon silos come stacked with multiple floors worth of loot. Be it cash, weapons or Field Upgrades that you need, you’ll easily leave these with plenty to help you catch the win you’re looking for.

Military Base

This silo is located just southwest of Military Base.

Novi Grazna Hills

This weapon silo is located in the southwest corner of the map, below Promenade West and Hills.

Tavorsk Park

The third and final silo is located in a new hallway in Bunker 10 near Tavorsk Park, just south of the Park POI.

Map of Warzone weapon silos

In case you’re stuck looking for these silos, here’s a map of where each of them are located in Warzone Season 2. While we don’t know much about future seasons, it’s possible that these move or change as the seasons progress.

Locations of the three new Weapon Silos in Warzone Season 2.

So, with that, you should have enough to help you drop in to Verdansk and immediately start with a bang.

Be warned, though: these silos are like mazes, and you can very easily get lost in them the first few times you drop in. Once you’ve looted up and cleared out, you might want to take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout of each one to save getting lost in the future.