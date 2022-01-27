Warzone Season 2 leaks reveal new event, Redeploy Balloons, gas weapons, more

Warzone Season 2 leaks have seemingly revealed a ton of new content on the way in the next major update including a limited-time event, unique vehicles, gas-infused weapons, and more.

With the Warzone community having now settled into Caldera, for better or worse, Season 2 is next on the calendar to keep the Call of Duty title fresh.

Although the highly-anticipated patch was recently delayed, early intel has already begun slipping through the cracks. Ahead of Season 2’s launch on February 14, we’ve already heard of map changes on the way, and now, it appears there’s plenty more to be excited about.

Advertisement

Leaked details have touched on everything from new vehicles coming soon to powerful weaponry on the way. While it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt for now, here’s what appears to be on the way in Warzone’s Season 2 update.

Warzone Season 2 leaks reveal Armored Convoy event

Another limited-time event is seemingly locked in for Warzone Season 2, according to the latest leaks. Armored Convoys will reportedly be scattered throughout Caldera as they attempt to distribute Nebula-5 gas.

Players can “ambush them to gain valuable equipment and weapons,” but it might be a little more challenging than usual.

Rather than simply waltzing up and standing near an objective, toxic gas could be damaging your team. That’s where the leaked ‘Personal Decontamination Station (P.D.S.) comes into play. This new equipment supposedly filters nearby gas, keeping your squad safe if you’re without masks.

Advertisement

New Planes and Redeploy Balloons in Warzone Season 2

With the jump to Caldera in Warzone Season 1, players were able to pilot planes for the first time in the CoD battle royale. A few weeks after getting familiar with the first iteration, new aircrafts now appear to be on the way.

“Fresh off the assembly line” is a “new fleet of Bombers,” according to the leaks. As the name implies, these vehicles could come with a new feature, allowing players to time devastating bombing runs over certain POIs.

Read More: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

In order to keep things balanced in the skies, new ‘Redeploy Balloons’ will supposedly keep pilots on their toes. There’s no telling how these may function just yet, given Warzone already has its popular Gulag system. But one thing is clear, flying into them can “severely damage your aircraft.”

Advertisement

Warzone Season 2 could bring gas-infused weapons

Rounding out the Season 2 leaks appears to be a range of gas-infused weapons. As a result of the Nebula-5 gas tied to the event, “Bunkers scattered around Caldera” could soon provide weapons that utilize its power.

There’s no telling exactly what this may look like, but we can make a few guesses. Everything from more powerful gas grenades to incendiary-esque weapon effects might be in the cards.

It’s unlikely players will have access to these effects in the Gunsmith directly. Instead, it appears unique gas-infused weapons will only be available as floor loot.