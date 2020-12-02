 Warzone Rebirth Island map revealed in leak for Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Warzone Rebirth Island map revealed in leak for Black Ops Cold War

Published: 2/Dec/2020 13:51

by Alex Garton
A new leak has revealed a first look at the Rebirth Island (aka Alcatraz) set to drop as a new Warzone map when the battle royale is integrated in Black Ops Cold War.

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding the upcoming content set to arrive in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. We know that Warzone will not be getting a Season 7 and will instead be integrated with Cold War.

Alongside this, the Black Ops Cold War roadmap teased the ‘Rebirth Island’ map, which immediately got players excited. The Alcatraz-inspired map was also playable in Treyarch’s own battle royale, Blackout.

Now, a new leak has revealed a first look at Rebirth Island in Warzone, with the main promotional image for the map.

Treyarch
‘Rebirth Island’ was first introduced to players in the original Black Ops.

Leak reveals ‘Rebirth Island’ map coming to Warzone

The leak, from Adi Source, shows the Warzone logo followed by Rebirth Island, and behind you can see the shape of the island itself.

This would not be the first time Call of Duty has reintroduced a revamped version of a map. After all, we’ve seen five different versions of Nuketown at this point.

 

When is Warzone coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Although not confirmed, it’s expected that Rebirth Island will be available in Warzone at the same time as the BR is integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

This will take place on December 10, when all weapons and more from the new game will be available to use in Warzone.

Of course, it’s always important to take these leaks with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, it’s definitely an update to look forward to and keep tabs on.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.