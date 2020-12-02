Warzone Rebirth Island map revealed in leak for Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

A new leak has revealed a first look at the Rebirth Island (aka Alcatraz) set to drop as a new Warzone map when the battle royale is integrated in Black Ops Cold War.

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding the upcoming content set to arrive in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. We know that Warzone will not be getting a Season 7 and will instead be integrated with Cold War.

Alongside this, the Black Ops Cold War roadmap teased the ‘Rebirth Island’ map, which immediately got players excited. The Alcatraz-inspired map was also playable in Treyarch’s own battle royale, Blackout.

Now, a new leak has revealed a first look at Rebirth Island in Warzone, with the main promotional image for the map.

Leak reveals ‘Rebirth Island’ map coming to Warzone

The leak, from Adi Source, shows the Warzone logo followed by Rebirth Island, and behind you can see the shape of the island itself.

This would not be the first time Call of Duty has reintroduced a revamped version of a map. After all, we’ve seen five different versions of Nuketown at this point.

🚨REBIRTH ISLAND🚨 ALCATRAZ IS BACK BABY Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more! pic.twitter.com/vgGTOn0JDX — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

When is Warzone coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Although not confirmed, it’s expected that Rebirth Island will be available in Warzone at the same time as the BR is integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

This will take place on December 10, when all weapons and more from the new game will be available to use in Warzone.

Of course, it’s always important to take these leaks with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, it’s definitely an update to look forward to and keep tabs on.