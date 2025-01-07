Warzone Ranked players get wrongfully suspended after crashing

Even if Warzone players want to play Ranked Play, a glitch suspends them if they get a dev error and crash.

Cheating and performance issues plague Warzone Ranked Play. Raven Software admitted, “We did not hit the mark for integrating RICOCHET Anti-Cheat at the launch of Season 01 – particularly for Ranked Play.”

In response, the development team promised more updates to root out the problem. Some Fans suspected the first step of that process would be included in the January 3 update, but they will have to wait until the end of January for those changes.

Instead, the update unintentionally introduced a few glitches that stirred up controversy.

Warzone Ranked fans slam glitch for kicking them from matches

Activision

CharlieIntel reported, “Warzone Ranked Play has another issue (one of many) where if a player crashes or gets a dev error, the game thinks a player actually left the match.” As a result, players have gotten 15-minute suspensions before being able to play.

CoD content creator DougisRaw confirmed that you lose 50 Skill Rating and 5 SR a game for 10 games. This is a serious problem because SR determines your division and correlates directly to rewards at the end of a season.

“I literally lost a 15-win streak multiplier because of this sh*t, and I was so mad,” one player responded.

And just to rub more salt in the wound, this isn’t the only recent example of players wrongfully getting punished. A glitch caused players to lose SR even if they won a Ranked Play match. Thankfully, Raven Software resolved the issue quickly, but those impacted didn’t recieve compensation.

“Activision is going to have to compensate a lot of SR over the coming weeks,” a second user added.

“This game is so ridiculously garbage,” another claimed.

Unlike the winning circle glitch, Raven Software has yet to respond to the wrongful suspensions. For more on Warzone, check out the latest with the Squid Game crossover.