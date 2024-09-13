Warzone’s newest game mode brings portals, a flying map, more crazy mechanics

The new Warzone Purgatory mode shakes up the CoD Battle Royale in some insane ways. There’s an entirely separate map flying overhead, portals all around, and plenty more in between.

With Warzone Season 6 set to arrive on September 18, the jam-packed update brings with it some unique frights. The Haunting is taking over CoD once again this year as we round the corner on spooky season.

Plenty of terrifying skins are on the way, as are a handful of new weapons, but flying under the radar is one of Warzone’s most absurdly creative limited-time modes (LTMs) yet.

Purgatory will be set loose on Rebirth Island’s Hellspawn variant, but that’s not the only place you’ll be visiting.

Activision Things are heating up in Rebirth with this Hellspawn map variant.

What is Warzone Purgatory? The Haunting LTM explained

Set on Rebirth Island, though not the usual sunny version, rather the ominous Hellspawn variant we see throughout Halloween, Warzone Purgatory drops players into, well, hell itself.

Typical Battle Royale rules are essentially thrown out the window as all hell breaks loose. You spawn in with your loadout right away and your squad has unlimited respawns. You don’t win by surviving til the end, instead, your goal is to meet a unique win condition by securing kills and commending other players in the lobby.

Throughout it all, you’ve got seven unique gameplay mechanics to contend with. Some are more straightforward than others, with the likes of ‘Scare Packages’ dropping around the map with powerful loot and “unexpected side effects.” Though others are more complex.

Let’s take Flying Shipment as an example. That’s right, the iconic CoD map Shipment is in this mode in its entirety, though it’s no normal POI. Instead, Shipment is flying over the top of the map. To reach it, you can drop back in, pilot a helicopter over, or get lucky with one of the many new portals found across Rebirth.

Just like Valve’s beloved puzzler and Splitgate after it, portals are in CoD thanks to this LTM, though you won’t get control over where they’re placed.

Activision If you squint in the top right corner, you can actually see Shipment floating atop that monstrous creature.

Below is the full rundown on all seven unique features in the Purgatory LTM soon coming to Warzone:

Powerups: The Purgatory mode includes “powerful Weapon Blueprints and plentiful Killstreaks,” as well as the super weapons from the Arcade mode and Mutation’s abilities.

Portals: Portals can be found around the map, transporting to you other locations.

Flying Shipment: Shipment flies over the map and can be visited through parachutes, helicopters, and Portals.

Safe Zone: Players can visit the Safe Zone where they can’t deal or receive damage. Here, you’ll be in a third-person perspective.

Torment Level: Killing enemies increases your Torment Level and the higher it is, the more XP you’ll earn. However, it will also increase your visibility on the minimap so you’ll become a bigger target.

Scare Packages: These Halloween care packages will drop around the map, providing powerful loot but also “some unexpected side effects.”

Terriball: Spawning in ground lost and in Scare Packages, Terriballs can be shot, meleed, or kicked at enemy Operators, and they’ll one-shot whoever they hit.

Obviously, that’s a lot for CoD players to wrap their heads around. But after a few games in the new Purgatory mode, it should all crystalize.

It’ll no doubt be worth the effort too as there’s bound to be some unique rewards tied to this otherworldly LTM. We’ll be sure to update you here when further details emerge.