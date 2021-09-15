Warzone pro’s mom interrupts $100k match with hilarious pep talk attempt

With $100,000 on the line during the World Series of Warzone EU Solos match, pro player Lenun’s mom made Twitch and social media’s day by interrupting her son with a wholesome attempt at a mid-game pep talk.

As most Call of Duty: Warzone players can attest to, Verdansk is a stressful place. There are lots of bad guys, lots of hiding spots, and just generally a lot to worry about.

So imagine how much worse that would be in a 150-person Solos private lobby with Europe’s best players all vying for a winner-takes-all $100k prize? Would probably be pretty tense.

Advertisement

Well that was the situation when Lenun’s mom, watching her son camp a ladder from another room on his WSOW Twitch stream, decided it was time for a pep talk. And, in an experience that most gamers can probably relate to, the player laughingly shooed her off in the intensity of the moment.

"Trust your gut!" $100k on the line and @LenunLH's mom tried to come through with the mid-game pep talk 😭💕pic.twitter.com/8PikpNSYIp — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 15, 2021

As you can see in the clip, Lenun is absolutely locked in — watching a ladder with a basic, ground-loot light machine gun. Then, out of nowhere, a voice appears in the background.

Like a guardian angel, Lenun’s mom shouted toward her son: “Trust your gut, Len!”

Advertisement

And, like a focused gamer playing something that can’t be paused, the streamer yelled back: “I’m in a solos, it’s for one-hundred-f**king-k this! Close the door!”

If anyone thinks this is me disrespecting my mum, you guys really need to have a think. Me and my mum have a good relationship, and i would never be disrespectful like that to her. Smh. — Len (@LenunLH) September 15, 2021

Of course, people — us included — love mothers and would never wish for any swear words to be sent their way. But context is important and Lenun has now shut down everyone concerned that he was being disrespectful to the woman who brought him into this world.

In replies to his original clip, Len explained that he and his mom have a “good relationship” and he “would never be disrespectful like that to her.” And, reacting to the incident, he simply laughed and said “love ma mum.”

Advertisement

In the future, hopefully Len’s mum can deliver the pep talk before the match instead of during it. And, in the meantime, let’s all remember now-sacred Warzone advice: trust your gut.