Warzone pros hit out at Activision as they’re still owed almost $200k from World Series of Warzone

A number of Warzone pros have spoken out as they still haven’t received payment for their World Series of Warzone performance, including winner Biffle who is owed $100,000 alone.

The World Series of Warzone is the crowning event of the annual Call of Duty battle royale calendar, with the best teams and players heading to LAN to truly find out who the very best is.

With $1m on the line across both the trios and solos tournaments, the money could be life-changing for players – but it’s not panned out perfectly for everyone.

In fact, four months after the tournament, a number of players posted on social media about the fact they still haven’t seen their payout, in what has been a slow rollout of prize winnings being sent.

One of those players was Biffle, part of the winning trio and often regarded as the best player in the game, who said that it is “completely unacceptable and unprofessional.”

Another player, Flxnked, wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter) including the names of several other competitors who hadn’t yet received their payout.

The list of names was made up of majority non-North America participants, though it’s unclear if there is a reason for that in particular. It included:

Biffle ($100k)

Flxnked ($16.67k)

Gooy ($13.34k)

FLS ($13.34k)

Daga ($4.2k)

CamZ ($4.2k)

Javiix ($4.2k)

IVisionSR ($2k)

isFreddy ($1.3k)

Zanx ($1.4k)

Wartex ($2.67k)

DeusAmir ($10k)

It’s not confirmed that this is an exhaustive list of all of the players yet to be paid, but the total of these players works out to approximately $173k – almost 20% of the overall prize purse.

Dexerto has spoken to several players involved who have been unable to confirm exact details over whether payment dates were agreed upon or at least a final date upon which all participants should have received their prize money.

They have instead been given contact details for people to reach out to but many report receiving no response after several weeks and follow-ups.

Earlier in December, the list of unpaid players was longer, though a number did receive their money over the holiday season.