Warzone pros demand Signal 50 ban before WSOW Grand Finals

Warzone pros pleaded with Treyarch to ban the Signal 50 sniper rifle before the World Series of Warzone Global Finals.

In June, Fifakill bashed one-shot snipers and fire shotguns for “killing” Ranked Play. The Warzone community got their wish as Treyarch banned both. Some thought this would spell the end of sniping in competitive Warzone, but they were sorely mistaken.

Even though the Signal 50 can’t take down an enemy in one shot, the fast-firing sniper rifle took over Ranked Play and WZ tournaments. And like clockwork, community members then called for a Signal 50 nerf.

After initially declining to nerf the popular rifle, the devs eventually had a change of heart and decreased the Signal 50’s neck and upper torso damage multipliers on August 16. Despite receiving a nerf, some WZ pros think it’s time for the weapon to get the boot.

FifaKill and other Warzone community members bash Signal 50

On September 1, Fifakill claimed: “Signal 50 should be banned from WSOW. My reason being is that it’s used as a bailout for a lot of teams who struggle to actually fight. Also makes for VERY boring content for the viewers with teams sitting on rooves for 10-20 minutes.”

The crux of his argument stems from the weapon slowing down matches and providing an unfair advantage for taking down unsuspecting enemies.

Other community members flooded the comment section with similar stances.

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac responded: “Tippable from those who have the discipline to do it, but d*mn, it’s boring to watch/play. Most would be just fine playing with ARs. For some, it’s a crutch.”

Fifakill added: “Being able to get kills from 100s of meters away with no risk or punishment is too OP for comp.”

Warzone streamer FaZe Nio claimed: “It has zero place in comp, especially with the night view. Biggest cheese with the least skill.”

The World Series of Warzone Global Finals starts on September 16. It remains to be seen if Treyarch would make such a drastic change right before a major tournament, but we will provide an update if there is a ban.