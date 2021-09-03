Warzone pros call for bans against “bailout” Stoner 63 loadout

There is no shortage of drama in the Call of Duty: Warzone scene and now the Stoner 63 LMG has entered the conversation. With shotguns and snipers on the chopping block, top pros also want the Stoner banished.

When Warzone’s best assault rifles got nerfed in the August 20 patch, weapons like the Stoner 63 and Kar98k became even stronger at longer ranges. That, coupled with a shift in tournament formats, has left pro players in divided territory.

Warzone tournaments have mostly shifted away from public lobby competition to straight-up Customs, meaning that the very best of the best are facing off against each other. And, in such cases, the impact of guns is magnified.

While a casual won’t be breaking your head off with a Kar98 or Swiss K31 too often, a top player will — so the fast-ADS (aim down sight) snipers are being discussed for bans. Similar frustrations have been levied against the Gallo SA12 and, now, the Stoner.

Warzone Stoner 63 loadout considered for bans

Ban the stoner also, it should literally be krig mac — ct (@ScummN) September 2, 2021

In a conversation about banning the Kar98 and Swiss snipers, one of the game’s top players, ScummN, chimed in and called for the Stoner to be removed as well. This was instantly agreed to by another pro, Newbz.

The tournament Stoner class is as follows:

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 21.9” Task Force

Optic : Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The gun does a ton of damage in a fraction of time (props to the muzzle and barrel), while having minimal recoil thanks to the Field Agent Grip and 4x scope.

Past that, the Serpent Wrap makes its ADS much more competitive.

Why is everyone getting the kar banned out of these tournaments but not the stoner lmfao the biggest bailout gun — Gavin (@xUnrational) September 2, 2021

Another top player, Unrational, also questioned the Stoner — calling it a “bailout” gun and claiming that it should be subject to the same ban hopes that the Kar98 and Swiss are.

For ZLaner’s $50,000 tournament on September 3, all loadout shotguns and most loadout snipers are banned. If there’s any way to find out if the Stoner is overpowered in that vacuum, this tournament will be it.

But, while the pros debate what guns are unfair to use, casuals can go ahead and test the Stoner out in their games. If it’s too good for them, it might just be good enough for us.