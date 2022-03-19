Warzone pro TeeP reveals sleeper KG M40 loadout that’s actually “meta”

Warzone has seen the addition of new guns with Season 2, but they have been slept on by the community. However, TeeP is breaking out a KG M40 loadout that he thinks is actually “meta.”

As per every new season in Warzone, Pacific’s second saw some new guns get added to the Vanguard weapon pool.

The Whitley LMG and KG M40 AR were the newest members of the Warzone arsenal but neither have popped up as “meta weapons,” until now.

Warzone streamer TeeP, despite people saying the gun isn’t viable, has created a top-tier loadout with the KG M40 and it can shred.

TeeP build viable Warzone KG M40 loadout

If you’re looking to hop straight into a game with this setup, then you’ll want to take a look below as we list the full attachments TeeP uses.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Krausnick 700mm 01V

Krausnick 700mm 01V Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: PolymerGrip

PolymerGrip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

He showcases this build in a YouTube video where he titled it “nobody is using.” While he may be playing to the clickbait meta Warzone content has, he is right as the gun ranks 11 in pick rate for assault rifles.

In his gameplay, he shows that this gun actually can be really strong. It has similarities to the Bren with it’s range however it does lack some damage. TeeP does mention the biggest downside of this gun is the low DPS it has.

However, for precise shooters, this gun is extremely accurate and has low recoil, which makes TeeP think it can be viable in certain situations.

Even though this likely won’t surpass the Cooper Carbine or Automaton, it definitely is fun to try and could be really good on Rebirth as well.