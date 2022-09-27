Warzone pro Jukeyz hospitalized in induced coma after asthma attack

Warzone pro Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James has been hospitalized and put in an induced coma on September 27 after suffering from a “bad asthma attack” the night prior, his partner has confirmed.

Jukeyz, from the UK, became one of the biggest names in Warzone after the game first launched in 2020, regularly winning tournaments and competing against the very best despite playing from halfway across the world.

He is one of the top earners in the game and put on a clinic at the World Series of Warzone in early September, coming 3rd in the Solo YOLO tournament and nearly pocketing himself $100,000 in the process.

Just a couple of weeks prior, Jukeyz had celebrated the birth of his first-born, a son named Elijah.

One month later, Jukeyz’s girlfriend Emily shared on Twitter that James had been hospitalized and was “not in a good state,” but didn’t want to go into detail.

The following day, on September 27, an update was provided from Emily through Jukeyz’s Twitter account, confirming that he was in a medically induced coma after having what she describes as a bad asthma attack.

She added: “The good news is he is responding well to the medication, and will be woken up once his body recovers more.”

The replies to this tweet were instantly full of love, support, and prayers from a number of notable names in the community, including several Warzone and CDL pros.

With all seeming to be improving and Jukeyz’s condition stabilizing, it’s looking up for the London Royal Ravens Warzone pro, and he’ll no doubt update fans on his condition when he’s able to.