Warzone pro IceManIsaac reveals one big change STG44 loadouts need to make

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac believes that the meta builds for the STG44 are actually wrong because players are “wasting” an attachment slot on a perk.

The integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone is only a few months old at this point, and a pretty clear meta has shaken out when it comes to Vanguard-only modes.

Most players rock the MP40 as their SMG of choice, while the Bren and Cooper Carbine dominate the LMG and Assault Rifle slots, respectively. However, the Carbine’s dominance over the AR category has been challenged by the STG44.

The classic Call of Duty rifle is pretty solid across all ranges, has a top-tier TTK (Time to Kill), and isn’t super slow when it comes to ADS (aim down sight.) Though, it could jump up further in the popularity charts if players make a slight change to their loadouts.

When it comes to meta builds for the STG44, you’ll typically see players running the MX Silencer, VDD 760mm barrel, VDD weighted stock, Hand Stop underbarrel, Polymer Grip, and the Vital perk.

However, as NRG’s IceManIsaac points out, some of these attachments aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. In his January 22 video, the Warzone star pointed out the Carver Foregrip is a better choice than the Hand Stop underbarrel, and further noted that the Vital perk doesn’t help as players think.

“Adding Vital to this gun does not significantly change your time to kill. More importantly, it does not change your shots to kill,” he said. “Yes, it technically gives you a little bit more damage but it’s inconsequential, so, stop rocking this.”

Timestamp of 1:00

The YouTuber added that the perk makes the STG feel “too bouncy” because of the negative effect it has on recoil control, and you’re better off with something else like Sleight of Hand.

As per WZRanked stats, Vital dominates the first perk slot with a near 70% usage rate, with Sleight of Hand in second with just a tick under 10% usage.

If players follow the YouTuber’s advice, those numbers should switch up before long, but we’ll have to wait see how long that takes.