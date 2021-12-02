Warzone pro IceManIsaac claims melee changes will force players to use “gunskill”

Looking forward to Warzone Pacific, streamer IceManIsaac revealed his favorite change: the melee nerf, because he thinks it will make players rely on “gunskill.”

Warzone’s new Pacific map is changing the game that we have known for the past 18 months. From a brand-new map to an anti-cheat, there is a lot to be excited for.

However, one of the biggest changes comes with the melee system and the removal of gun-butting, which allowed players to take down enemies with just two attacks.

Pro Warzone player IceManIsaac is excited about this as he believes it will force everyone to use their gunskill instead of taking the easy route.

Warzone streamer IceManIsaac excited for melee changes

In a YouTube video, IceManIsaac broke down some of the new features coming with Warzone Pacific — but one stood really out to him. “My favorite change coming to Warzone Pacific is the melee nerf.”

This is targeting the overpowered Kali Sticks along with weapon melees. Instead of gun-butting being strong enough to take down people in two hits, the system will adjust to be less overwhelming.

He said this is easily is his favorite thing because it can create a skill gap on Caldera. “Let’s use our gunskill here, especially since we’re coming back from the Gulag with actual weapons.”

On Verdansk, players would constantly drop in and run at people instead of taking a gunfight since the TTK for meleeing was extremely low. This can definitely shake up things on the new map as players might need to rely on their ‘gunnies’ a bit more.

While no one knows the exact way it will work, the Warzone star hopes it is similar to the likes of Apex Legends where punches do around 20 damage per hit.

Warzone Pacific is set to launch on December 8 with Season 1 of Vanguard. In the meantime, stay updated on all Call of Duty news for the latest information.