Warzone pro DiazBiffle unveils his insane tournament loadout - Dexerto

Warzone pro player DiazBiffle has unveiled his incredible tournament loadout, the likes of which he used to win Huskerrs’ $50,000 Top Dog Duos event.

The rise of Call of Duty’s Warzone as a lucrative esport has seen a new generation of pros join CoD veterans in Verdansk ’84. One of the new stars on the scene is DiazBiffle, whose incredible talents and likeable personality have seen him explode in popularity as both a competitor and content creator.

His recent accolades include first place in Huskerrs’ $50,000 Top Dog Duos event, won alongside streamer SuperEvan. If you’re wondering what class setup he uses to dominate like this, we’ve taken a look at his weapons and perks of choice.

DiazBiffle’s Warzone loadout

Firstly, it’s an overkill class with the CR-56 AMAX joined by the Black Ops Cold War AK-47. While most players opt for more variety in their weapons, Diaz has gone for two ARs that flourish at both medium and close range.

His perks are Double Time, Overkill and Amped, with a Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor occupying his lethal and tactical spots.

In terms of attachments, his CR-56 AMAX comes equipped with a Monolithic Suppressor, VLK 3.0x Optic, X4K Zodiac barrel, Commando Foregrip and 45 round mags.

His AK-47 uses a KGB Skeletal Stock, 45 round mags, Tiger Team Spotlight, Serpent Wrap and 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.

As previously mentioned, two ARs likely won’t suit every single player. SMGs like the MAC-10 and LC10 have come into their own recently, while the Kar98k is still one of the all-round most popular weapons in the game.

Don’t be discouraged from using this class for those reasons, but bare in mind you might not have the edge at very long range. But, the AK-47 has been used lots by top players as an up-close weapon, as it has massive damage per second. Play sensibly, though, and this class will undoubtedly help you secure a few victories.