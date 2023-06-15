Warzone pro DiazBiffle uncovers potential meta changing Ranked Play loadout

The Cronen Squall still sits comfortably atop Warzone’s weapon popularity rankings. However, after seeing a nerf in Season 4, DiazBiffle isn’t ruling out a potential meta change in Ranked Play.

Infinity Ward finally stepped in and nerfed the Cronen Squall as part of the Season 4 update. The battle rifle now requires more successfully landed bullets in full and semi-auto modes to take down enemies.

It may take some time for Warzone’s meta to adjust, but two days into the fresh season, the Cronen Squall still leads all weapons with a 20.4% pick rate, according to WZ Ranked. But, a new challenger is quietly climbing the popularity rankings in a move that’s flying under the radar.

The Lachmann-556 is now the fourth most selected weapon in Warzone after the Season 4 update, and DiazBiffle unveiled a deadly loadout perfectly suited for Ranked Play.

What is the best Warzone Ranked Play weapon in Season 4?

Similar to Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, Warzone Ranked Play competitors only tend to use a handful of weapons. But unlike the competitive multiplayer scene, Warzone’s meta constantly evolves based on the ebbs and flows of weapon balancing updates.

So even though most lobbies are full of Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub users at the moment, that trend won’t last forever. And DiazBiffle may be ahead of the curve on what’s next by using a Lachmann-556.

A high damage output and laser-accurate precision make the Lachmann-556 an intriguing option in Season 4. Especially considering operators now have 50 more health after the latest update, landing every possible shot is imperative.

Best Lachmann-556 Warzone loadout in Season 4

Here is Biffle’s Lachmann-556 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+1.40, +1.00)

Harbinger D20 (+1.40, +1.00) Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel (+0.50, +0.40)

15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel (+0.50, +0.40) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper (+0.80, +0.40)

FTAC Ripper (+0.80, +0.40) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-3.00, +1.80)

Aim OP-V4 (-3.00, +1.80) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

We still expect the Cronen Squall to remain popular in Warzone Ranked Play, but the Lachmann-556 provides an interesting alternative.

