Warzone pro Booya reveals new Bullfrog loadout to dominate Rebirth Island

For every Rebirth Island demon that’s out there, Warzone star FaZe Booya has found a new Bullfrog loadout that absolutely destroys enemies on the map.

Submachine guns have always been a popular pick on Rebirth as the smaller map favors people that like to player aggressive.

But, with the integration of Vanguard into Warzone with the Pacific update, some players have struggled to pick between the current MP-40 and other close-range weapons from previous titles.

It’s important to have a good gun for short fights and Booya has rediscovered the perfect loadout by utilizing a Cold War loadout that is still deadly as ever.

Warzone star Booya shows Rebirth Island Bullfrog loadout

Booya is considered a top Warzone player and even shares a world record on Caldera for most kills in a Quads game. Now, he shows off a great SMG loadout for players that want to get up close and personal.

While it may seem that the Bullfrog meta was ages ago, it could making a triumphant return to the close quarters map. Let’s take a look at the attachments he uses.

Bullfrog loadout

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 7.4″ Task Force

: 7.4″ Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

In this setup he still uses the normal barrel and stock attachment. But, he goes for the Bruiser Grip and Serpent Wrap instead of using a magazine. This allows for extra ADS speed as well as recoil control.

From his game play, you can see that this works great as a sniper support in Warzone. The Bullfrog is extremely viable in short to medium range fights so you can afford to use it in the majority of Rebirth engagements.

This gun can be a nice change up from the meta MP-40 the players are seemingly spamming. So, next time you load into the fast-paced action, give this loadout a try and see if it’s just as good as it used to be.