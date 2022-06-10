Warzone pro Booya reveals “amazing” hipfire STEN loadout for Rebirth Island

Thought of by many in the Warzone as the King of Rebirth Island, FaZe Booya is back with a new hipfire STEN loadout that could change the game for aggressive players who are looking to ramp their elimination count up as high it can go.

It’s no secret that Booya is one of the most talented Rebirth Island players out there. From high-kill games to pro lobbies, he has run the gamut of Warzone competitions.

That’s what makes him such a trustworthy name, so when he says this new STEN loadout is one that everyone needs to try, the game’s most serious players are encouraged to heed the call.

FaZe Booya’s hipfire STEN loadout on Rebirth Island

In a May 9 video on his channel, the YouTuber proved just how lethal this set up could be by absolutely taking over a few games with it.

In his first run, he racked up 25 elims and a staggering 10k damage on the way to a first-place finish. The next effort netted him 27 kills and another 8k damage to cap it off.

Booya’s STEN loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Hockenson 174mm B11S

Hockenson 174mm B11S Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Folding 43S

Gawain Folding 43S Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Proficiency: Gung Ho

Gung Ho Kit: Quick

This build really comes to life thanks to the combination of the 9mm 50 Round Drums and the Gawain Folding 43S working in harmony with the Recoil Booster and Carver Foregrip.

Together they give the rapid-fire gun impeccable hip-fire accuracy and absolutely shred through teams who aren’t ready.

It gets further boosted by the addition of Gung Ho and Quick, keeping the wielder light on their feet and able to abuse that accuracy even while sprinting full-speed around the map.

While the STEN may not be thought of as one of Warzone’s top meta choices, it certainly brings a vicious punch to the narrow halls and alleyways of Rebirth when used correctly.