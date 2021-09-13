Warzone pro Aydan somehow drops 45 using off-meta SA87 & Fennec loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been trying to figure out weapons that can fit into the meta following the Season 5 Reloaded update. Pro player Aydan was bored of using the same old guns and decided to try out two random guns, the SA87 and Fennec. He miraculously dropped 45 kills with this loadout.

Aydan “Aydan” Conrad, has been one of the top Warzone players the game has ever seen.

While the Season 5 Reloaded update changed a lot of weapons, the community has been wondering if different weapons would be coming into the meta.

Thanks to a bored Aydan, he decided to try out some random classes and dropped a duo Quads game with the SA87 and Fennec, dropping 45 kills with these two weapons.

Aydan’s off-meta SA87 & Fennec loadout

As seen above in the picture, Aydan rocks the Cover of Night blueprint for the SA87. While this gun has barely been used in Warzone he shows what to use on this to make it viable.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SA87 25.4” Factory

SA87 25.4” Factory Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Most players have not seen this weapon used, Aydan makes it look like a laser with these attachments. The SA87 25.4” Factory barrel paired up with the Commando Foregrip gives this gun a solid damage range as well as easier recoil control.

The Fennec was seen not too long ago when an update that was pushed through made this gun a hitscan monster. Aydan shows off what he rocks on his Fennec in his 45 kill gameplay.

Barrel: ZLR 18” Deadfall

ZLR 18” Deadfall Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

The oddest part of Aydan’s loadout is the Sleight of Hand perk that he chooses to use. From his gameplay you can see that the Fennec blows through its clip very quickly, causing him to reload a lot more.

In his gameplay, he shows off the strengths of this loadout, medium-ranged fights. There is a lot more recoil on the SA87 than most ARs making it harder to beam people at afar. However, he’s able to down players and push in with the Fennec to clean up squads.

Even though Aydan was not able to win this game, he still managed to get an insane amount of kills. He said he’s not sure these can become meta weapons but Aydan showed that there are other viable weapons available.