Warzone pro Aydan shows off AK-47 “SMG” loadout that’s perfect for Iron Trials

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Iron Trials mode is getting a ton of love, but, since it plays differently than normal modes — you need new loadouts. Fortunately, Aydan’s shown off an AK-47 SMG class that’s absolutely devastating.

While the Modern Warfare AK-47 never got much love in Verdansk, the Black Ops Cold War AK has always popped in and out of the meta.

Back in April, Diaz Biffle went on an absolute tournament tear running a close-range, high-mobility version of the assault rifle and then, more recently, ZLaner turned it into a proper AMAX-style AR.

But, while the gun’s SMG-style classes have taken a backseat, Aydan has shown that it’s a deadly secondary option for Iron Trials. In the mode, which grants players extra health, having the AK’s high damage seems perfect.

Aydan’s Iron Trials Warzone AK-47 loadout

The class is most certainly an interesting one, as Aydan fully buys in on the AK’s damage and sacrifices both muzzle and barrel for his close-range build.

Still, to balance things out, he opts for an optic so that the gun feels a little better at range as well.

CW AK-47 Warzone loadout: Season 5

Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

Optic : Microflex LED

Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition : 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Since the gun isn’t being used for long-range fights really, it shouldn’t be impacted by the September 23 nerfs that the AK was hit with. And, as you can tell from his gameplay, it most certainly shreds up close.

Players know that Iron Trials means more health, so the extra damage from the AK is even more helpful than in standard modes — where other SMG options can shine. Additionally, the extra range gives it more versatility than the shotguns.

So, if you want to get into a proper roll in the limited-time mode, consider this AK build. You might not be able to drop a world-record 34 kills, but you’ll at least impress some friends with a unique class.