Warzone players worried Black Ops 6 aim assist is “more of the same” already

Warzone players are already concerned about aim assist in Black Ops 6, as some fans believe it’ll be “more of the same” in the battle royale.

The debate over aim assist has really raged in the last few years, especially as games go cross-platform between PC and consoles. Many PC players have likened the assist to a “soft aim bot” and have even started using controllers instead of mouse and keyboard.

It is a particularly divisive feature in Warzone too. KB/M users have continually complained about beamed by controller players using no recoil rifles, urging the devs to turn things down so they’re on a competitive footing.

Well, now that COD NEXT is in the rear-view mirror, we know what Black Ops 6 is bringing to Warzone. We’ve got a new Resurgence map – Area 99 – and the return of Verdansk. However, amid that excitement, fans are worried about aim assist.

A number of clips of content creators playing Black Ops 6’s Warzone update have done the rounds on social media. Yet, one from Adriann caught the eye after he beamed a player heading up a redeploy tower.

“Looks like it’s gonna be more of the same,” one player said. “Why even add Omni-directional movement if the game is going to do most of the aiming for you?”

Another added: “Can’t believe they didn’t f**king address this s*it. Might actually give up on mkb frfr or just stop playing.” Another player went as far as calling it a “legal aim bot” too.

Others chimed in, saying it was “predictable” that aim assist wouldn’t go under the knife in BOPS 6. “Sorry, but anyone who buys this game to play it on MNK is either a flaming idiot, or a masochist,” they added.

It remains to be seen if CoD follows in the footsteps of Apex Legends and publicly tone down aim assist. That would win some fans back over.