Warzone players want simple QOL update to improve gaming sessions

Warzone players are begging Raven Software to add a simple change to the ping system which would allow players to pick a color throughout a gaming session.

With Season 2 of Warzone Pacific, the community was given over 30 quality of life changes to improve the battle royale.

From stun fixes to armor changes, fans have been extremely happy with these updates. However, players aren’t satisfied.

The community thinks that one simple feature is missing, and it would make the game even better if implemented.

Warzone community offers basic change to ping system

Fans have been complaining about the Warzone ping system for quite some time and now a new issue has arrived. When you load into a game, everyone is assigned a color and your pings will appear as that color.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone streamers claim Automaton loadout is best ranged AR of all time

However, in a Reddit post by user ‘Sunny16,’ the player is extremely frustrated by the system in Warzone and wants some consistency in this regard.

Sunny is annoyed that every new game gives players a different color than before. Even if they play with the same people it is still changing game-by-game.

This is making it extremely confusing for people that are queuing all night long since they can’t get used to who is making the call out via the ping system.

Redditor ‘moonheron’ was one of many in favor of this as they said, “These are the QoL features that make a good game great.”

Advertisement

The suggested system would add a feature that would allow players to predetermine a color when they create a squad. This would allow Warzone players to keep the same one while they play the game.