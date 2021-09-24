Warzone players want simple feature to help with looting

Warzone players are constantly looking for ways that the devs can improve the game. The community may have a fix for the issues of not knowing what attachments are on certain weapons which can make looting easier.

When it comes to Warzone there are thousands of combinations that players can use in a loadout. From weapons, perks, equipment, to attachments there are endless possibilities.

With all these different weapons and attachments it can be misleading when picking up weapons that aren’t yours.

Players want to see a new feature added to the inspect weapon element, as they think it will help make the looting system better.

Warzone players want feature added to make looting easier

When it comes to looting Warzone, speed can be a huge factor. After wiping out a team or a player, you may want to swap weapons with something better.

While most people tend to use similar meta loadouts, there are occasions where players run different attachments. This is why players want a feature added to the game that will show the exact attachments that are on the weapon.

Warzone players suggest adding this to the inspect weapon feature. When a player inspects their weapon, the attachments will pop up on the screen like they do in the gunsmith.

This will allow players to know what they are picking up, as some people may stay away from certain attachments because they make the gun worse.

As seen in the picture above, the proposed idea would look something like that. When a player inspects their weapon all of the attachments would pop-up on their screen.

One person really liked this idea and added, “Would be great for seeing attachments on floor loot to know what you’re working with.” This would also help for players that aren’t aware of what attachments are on the standard ground loot.

Some players suggested having something before picking up a weapon so you don’ need to waste time swapping out your current one. While these are just suggestions it could be something the devs add when Vanguard is integrated into Warzone.