Warzone players want Raven to learn big lesson from Vanguard & BOCW integration

Warzone players want the team at Raven Software to learn from past mistakes from Vanguard’s and Black Ops Cold War’s integration.

Since Warzone’s release in 2020, the battle royale boomed in popularity and brought a breath of fresh air to Call of Duty players.

Warzone has since experienced integrations with two different CoD titles, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, each of them bringing a slew of new additions to Warzone.

However, players want the developers to learn a lesson from these past integrations for upcoming releases.

“The engine MW19 was made with, was an eye-opener to what COD’s future was going to look like,” one fan has argued. “Nothing was comparable to how realistic, crisp, and fun the game was made out to be,” said HardGoreHenry.

The Warzone player continued: “With the game studio releasing more and more content, we couldn’t be happier. Then, right when we thought cod was going to get repetitive, they drop Warzone. A BR made with the same engine as MW19 so it’s no wonder it was a success from the start.

“Unfortunately, once Cold War came around, that’s when Warzone started to become less interesting,” they claimed. “Warzone should have stayed its own style, its own story, its own entity, separate from everything else except MW19, the origin of Warzone.”

They also added that players were upset when Vanguard was released, knowing that the meta would inevitably change: “When we got Vanguard a lot of Warzone fans weren’t happy because we knew the guns were going to change and so was the meta. I’m going to be frank here, nobody wanted World War II guns.”

Warzone 2, which is reportedly in development for a 2023 release will be a huge success, they argue, but don’t want its potential wasted in historical settings.

Some players agreed, with one fan commenting: “The integration of Cold War and Vanguard was a huge mistake and I think they realize it now.” Another fan added: “We already said this after the Cold War’s integration, the Vanguard integration just made it worse.”

However, others noted that the Verdansk days of Warzone were far from perfect, with the battle royale being plagued with many bugs, glitches, unbalanced weapons, and the same boring old buildings across the entire map.

Players will look forward to the Warzone’s sequel, which is reportedly now in development for a 2023 launch. However, no official release date has been revealed for the next iteration of a CoD battle royale.