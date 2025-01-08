Warzone players want one forgotten OG Verdansk weapon to return

Call of Duty players have been sharing memories of one of Warzone’s original weapons that dominated the game in 2019, hoping it will return when Verdansk drops again this year.

Warzone has changed a lot since its release in 2020, with six different Call of Duty games featuring in the game after Black Ops 6’s integration.

Those integrations bring new weapons, maps, perks, vehicles, and more that keep Warzone fresh and give each year of battle royale a unique meta and style of play.

Article continues after ad

With the return of Warzone’s original map approaching, long-time fans have been reminiscing about one of Warzone’s first meta-weapons and are hoping it returns in future updates.

Warzone’s original RPG was a force to be reckoned with

A video posted to Reddit on January 7 shows a compilation of Warzone 1 RPG clips, and players were vocal about how much they enjoyed Warzone 1’s explosives and wished they hadn’t been nerfed.

“One of the biggest downfalls in gaming history. Who knows why they changed what players loved,” one commenter said, while another went further to say that Warzone “Isn’t a BR anymore really. People forget that weapons and explosives used to one-shot you, you’d have to play differently.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some Warzone fans are trying to recreate the old Warzone RPG dominance in the game’s current iteration, and it can still be an effective way of clearing out a room. It’s not quite the same though, as one person points out that it’s a shame “[With] how nerfed rockets are, that you need to use an extra C4 to do the job.”

While the Warzone devs have the power to buff RPGs, it’s become clear that a full return to Warzone 1 will never happen. The return of Verdansk will bring back many players who want to rediscover what they enjoyed during Warzone’s launch, but until then, Warzone’s player count has taken a tumble.