Warzone players want long-standing feature finally removed for big reason

Warzone players don’t like how easy it is to travel across the battle royale’s maps and want one long-standing feature removed to improve the game’s pacing and balance.

Warzone has undergone many changes since its release in 2019 with Modern Warfare, with different maps and modes that develop their specific meta and style of play.

With the Black Ops 6 integration and Season 1, Warzone battle royale takes place on the Urzikstan map, and the resurgence modes on Area 99 and Rebirth Island.

One feature that has remained in Warzone since 2021 is the redeploy balloons and drones that let players travel across large distances of the map in seconds. However, fans want them gone.

Players want vehicles to be important in Warzone again

Activision

In the early days of Warzone, vehicles were a core part of the experience. If you wanted to move around quickly to find teams to fight or were chasing the last circle, you needed to grab a truck. Since redeploy balloons were added in Caldera, vehicles have taken a backseat.

One Warzone player took to Reddit to say they believe redeploy balloons/drones should be removed from Warzone, and that the focus on vehicles gave earlier versions of Warzone “more of a battle royale feel.”

One player agreed and pointed out that redeploy balloons were added in Caldera “when the map was poorly designed and rotations were difficult, they aren’t needed anymore.”

“Completely agree. The current state of Warzone has zero “In Between.’ Its justgGunfight, gunfight, die, land, gunfight,” another said. “I’d like some kind of fast travel system, though. The subway was dope,” suggested another.

Warzone fans are excited about the return of Verdansk in 2025, and it would make sense to keep the iconic battle royale map as close to its original version as possible. Keeping the redeploy balloons in the game could drastically change the pacing and balance of Verdansk.

So far the integration of Black Ops 6 and Warzone has not gone down well with players, largely due to hackers and players tiring of Urzikstan. Warzone expert JGOD believes Activision expected the poor reception, and hopes things will improve when Verdansk returns.

