Warzone players want classic Verdansk mode to return ahead of Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Warzone players are calling for a classic mode to return to the battle royale ahead of Black Ops 6, especially as some of them have gotten bored of Supreme already.

Even though the formula for a battle royale game is pretty simple, Warzone has had a few wrinkles over the last few years. Additional modes like Plunder, DMZ, Iron Trials, and Armored Royale have all won fans over at different points.

Most recently, another mode has been re-added to the mix – Supreme Resurgence. Taking place on Rebirth Island, Supreme has ‘premium’ ground loot instead of the usual base guns, the prices of your usual loadouts are increased, and it takes longer for teammates to rejoin fights on the Resurgence countdown.

The mode has split fans a bit, however. And those players who are on the side of not really loving it, have used it as a way to call for the return of the stripped-back Classic BR mode before Black Ops 6.

Redditor rocker287 started the calls for an “opposite” mode to Supreme in which players would “basically find nothing” and only ground loot instead of being able to buy loadouts.

“I’d prefer a barebones mode, no perks, loadouts or killstreaks, just pickups or buy your weapons from the buy station,” one fan agreed. “This was a mode in WZ1 and nobody played it, was called Classic Battle Royal if I remember correctly,” another added.

Activision Warzone players have called for a number of classic Verdansk modes to come back.

“Make it like Blackout. Drop with a pistol and have to gather guns and attachments,” another player commented.

Some players want the developers to go even further than that and re-ignite the Iron Trials mode. “Iron Trials on Rebirth was fun in WZ1. Rarely lost,” they added.

Classic BR was a popular mode with those fans who craved a PUBG-esque experience in CoD. Loot was basic and it felt like a rewarding time commitment. However, it did also have its critics because of how slow some games were.

Maybe it could be revisited with a few tweaks for Area 99, there is certainly an audience for it.