Warzone players want changes to UI making it impossible to see anything

Visibility in Warzone has always been a huge talking point within the community, but players now want changes to the way loadout markers appear on the map.

Having clear visual readability is incredibly important in any FPS game, particularly in Warzone, where quick reactions are needed to take down your foes. Previously, many players utilized the Rook Roze skin on Verdansks to blend into the darker areas of the map.

While the tropical island of Caldera is a lot more vibrant in its looks, many players are still reporting problems with the game’s various map markers. These position-based targets may enable players to know how far away they are from certain objectives, but they can also greatly obstruct your view.

Warzone players call for changes to loadout drop markers

The problem seems to mainly occur when a loadout drop spawns on the map, which puts a gigantic square marker onto the map. This also appears directly in front of players when they’re facing in the same direction as it.

Of course, knowing how far you are from a loadout drop is incredibly important, particularly given how influential custom weapons are in Warzone. However, the visual indicator can sometimes obstruct your view.

“Honestly, there is so much visual unnecessary garbage that pops up the screen. Let me turn all the visual alerts off and put them in my earpiece. If I miss out it’s on me. I just want to be able to see the battlefield,” explained one frustrated player.

One player even noted how they managed to secure a win by abusing the visual clutter of loadout markers. They highlighted how unfair this strategy is, uploading an image of what the other player saw before they were eliminated.

“Loadout markers should only be visible when highlighted,” they said. The problem also occurs from loot markers and other UI-based map indicators. It’s certainly a frustrating issue and one many players will hope is fixed in the future.